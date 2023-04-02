Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Mark Wood, Kyle Mayers give LSG a sweeping victory over DC in Tata IPL 2023

Mark Wood, Kyle Mayers give LSG a sweeping victory over DC in Tata IPL 2023

1 min read . 12:10 AM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Lucknow Super Giants players Mark Wood and Kyle Mayers celebrate after winning the match during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium, in Lucknow, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

  • It was the lucky day for Englishman Mark Wood, who dominated the game as he took 5 wickets for LSG, while West Indies star batter Kyle Mayers scored 72 runs in 38 balls, that led to a 50-run victory for LSG over DC.

It turned out to be a dream start for KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata IPL 2023, as they defeated David Warner-led Delhi Capitals by 50 runs at the home ground in Lucknow on 1 April.

After losing the toss, LSG came to bat first and scored a massive 193 runs by losing 6 wickets. All thanks to West Indies star batter Kyle Mayers who scored 72 runs in 38 balls and Nicholas Pooran who contributed an important 36 runs to the scorecard. Apart from these two players, no batter managed to score over 20 runs.

For Delhi Capitals, Chetan Sakaria and Khaleel Ahmed took 2 wickets each, while spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav clinched one wickets each.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders via DLS method in rain-hit IPL season-opener

Chasing the target of 194 runs, Delhi Capitals' openers stumbled and wickets started to fall in quick succession. Though skipper David Warner stood still, he witnessed wickets falling like pack of cards.

Warner, who completed his half century, was the only batter from DC to cross 50 runs. Apart from him, Rilee Rossouw contributed 30 runs.

However, it was the lucky day for Englishman Mark Wood, who dominated the game as he took 5 wickets for LSG. Wood took out Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel and Chetan Sakariya to complete his fifer.

Apart from Wood, other successful bowlers for LSG include Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan who took two wickets each respectively.

On 2 April, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad from 3:30 pm (IST), while Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm (IST).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
