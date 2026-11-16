Marques Ackerman hits third straight Test fifty as South Africa fight back against Bangladesh

Marques Ackerman scored his third Test half-century in a row to lead South Africa’s reply against Bangladesh on day two of the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday. South Africa are 176 for 1 after 36 overs, still 224 runs behind Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 400. Ackerman is batting on 88 off 111 balls with 13 fours, while Zubayr Hamza is unbeaten on 71 off 103. The pair had added 171 runs for the second wicket off 207 balls.
The start was shaky. Hasan Mahmud removed Aiden Markram in the second over, caught by Litton Das for 4, leaving South Africa on 5 for 1 after just 1.3 overs. Marques Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza then settled and took control of the session. By tea, South Africa had reached 129 for 1, with Ackerman on 69 not out and Hamza on 48 not out in a stand already worth 124. Both continued to score freely in the final session as South Africa added 54 runs in 10 overs without losing another wicket.
The left-hander played with clear attacking intent. Marques Ackerman was especially forceful against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, using his feet to flick him through midwicket for two fours before going back to drive him through the covers. Bangladesh’s seamers also offered width down the leg side. Ebadot Hossain strayed onto the pads several times, and Ackerman cashed in on the loose deliveries. He later pulled a short ball from Hasan Mahmud over deep backward square leg for four.
There was a worrying moment midway through the second session when a shot from Ackerman struck Hasan Mahmud on the head in his follow-through. Hasan was treated on the field and finished the over. He later left for further checks, but Bangladesh’s management confirmed he was fine, and he returned before tea.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.