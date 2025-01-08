Martin Guptill, New Zealand star batter, announces retirement from international cricket

With just a month left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to begin, New Zealand star batter Martin Guptill on Wednesday officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket, reported NZC.

The 38-year-old white-ball great played 367 games for New Zealand in total and scored 13,463 runs.

Announcing his retirement, Guptill said, as NZC quoted, "As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country."

He added, "I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys. I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O’Donnell who has coached me since the Under 19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career."

“A special thanks must also go to my manager Leanne McGoldrick - all of the work behind the scenes never went unnoticed and I’ll be forever appreciative of all your support," he said.

“To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy – thank-you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You’ve been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful," Guptill said.

“Finally I’d like to thank all the cricket fans, here in NZ and around the world for all their support throughout the years,” he concluded.

Martin Guptill stats: According to ESPNCricInfo, Guptill played 198 ODIs where he scored 7,346 runs and smashed 18 centuries. He is third highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the ODIs after Ross Taylor (8607) and Stephen Fleming (8007).

While in T20Is, Guptill is still New Zealand's highest run-getter, with 3531 in 122 games at an average of 31.81 and strike rate of 135.70.

Between 2009 to 2016, Guptill played 47 Tests, and scored just 2586 runs at an average 29.38. His Test centuries stand at just 3.

