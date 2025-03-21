SEATTLE (AP) — The cuteness of the “Crab Five” nickname belies the resiliency of Maryland's starters.

The five all average double figures and they have started every game since Nov. 19, avoiding injuries while building cohesiveness.

So there's reason to expect more of the same when the fourth-seeded Terrapins (25-8) play No. 13 Grand Canyon (26-7) in their NCAA Tournament opener on Friday.

Seattle also hosts fifth-seeded Memphis' game against No. 12 seed Colorado State in the West Region. The region's other Friday games are in Raleigh, North Carolina, with top-seeded Florida playing No. 16 Norfolk State and No. 8 UConn facing No. 9 Arizona.

The Crab Five moniker harkens back to the Fab Five at Michigan from over three decades ago but with a twist to honor Maryland's favorite food.

Seven times this season, every member of Maryland's starting group was in the double figures, tied for best in the nation with Arkansas. In a victory at Nebraska on Feb. 13, the starters scored all the points in a 83-75 win.

Maryland earned an at-large bid to the tournament after falling 81-80 to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship. They're led by Derik Queen, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, who is averaging 16.3 points and nine rebounds.

"We're all really good players but also unselfish and like to see each other playing well and succeeding," said Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who is averaging 14.7 points.

Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley to win the WAC tournament title and earn the automatic berth. It is the Lopes' third straight year in the tournament. They beat St. Mary's in the opening round last year before falling to Alabama in the round of 32.

“It was a big moment for not only our team but just the school as well. Being able to get that done was a big accomplishment. We were all proud of it,” said senior guard Ray Harrison. “But this year we’re looking to do more.” Florida’s Microwave

Norfolk State is a 28-1/2 point underdog and its players feel that to have any chance of upsetting No. 1 Florida, they must slow down All-American Walter Clayton Jr., who comes in averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Norfolk State’s Christian Ings called Clayton a “microwave scorer,” and said the Spartans need to get to his body to stop him.

“He scores fast and heats up quick,” Ings said. “He does use his mental game a lot more than his physical, making sure that, if you bite on a move, he’ll make you pay for it every time. He has a very elite jump shot, very quick trigger.”

Added Norfolk State’s Brian Moore Jr.: “He’s the head of the snake for Florida. He’s what makes them go.”

Clayton said Florida’s balance is what makes the No. 1 seed and SEC tournament champions so tough.

“The fact that we’ve got multiple guys that can do multiple things,” Clayton said. Mainstay Morton

Colorado State's Ethan Morton has been to five NCAA Tournaments, but this is the first time with the Rams.

Morton had a four-year career as a reserve with Purdue — including last season's team that reached the NCAA title game but fell to UConn. He averaged 1.8 points across 132 games during his career with the Boilermakers.

Morton helped the Rams (25-9) reach the tournament. He had a career-high 11 points in the team's 69-56 victory over Boise State in the Mountain West Conference tournament title game. It was the first time he's hit double-figures since he had 10 in a Purdue game against Ohio State in January 2023.

In addition to Morton, Jalen Lake has been to three NCAA Tournaments. Those veterans are leading by example.

“I don’t think it’s talking about it so much, it’s just the way that those guys go about their business,” Rams coach Niko Medved said.

Memphis (29-5) will likely be without Tyrese Hunter, who was injured in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament against Tulane and didn't play in the final against UAB. He was wearing a boot on the eve of Friday's game.

Dante Harris, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since March 4, also watched the rest of the Tigers practice on Thursday. UConn's pressure

Connecticut (23-10) has won the last two national championships in dominant fashion, winning all 12 NCAA Tournament games by double digits.

However, this year has been a struggle for the Huskies, who find themselves as an eight seed following a 10-loss season entering Friday night’s game against ninth-seeded Oklahoma.

Coach Dan Hurley said the decreased expectations might not be a bad thing for this UConn team.

“In a weird way it’s a little pressure off of us going into the tournament where we can just go out and let it rip right now,” Hurley said. “We don’t have this huge pressure of expectations. A lot of people don’t think we’re going to win the first game."

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said the Sooners (20-13) have plenty of respect for UConn, but added that playing in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference, where 14 teams made the tournament, has left his team battle-tested.

”We’re not a stranger to playing a top team in the country," Moser said. "Each time we go into it, we call it a confident respect. You have confidence in our ability to come in there and win the game. You respect their strengths. And UConn obviously has a lot of those strengths.”

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

