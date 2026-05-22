Massive blow to KKR ahead of must-win IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals, Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out with injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) received a massive blow ahead of their final Indian Premier League (IPL) group-stage match in the ongoing season after Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out of the game against Delhi Capitals. Raghuvanshi sustained a fractured finger after he collided with Varun Chakaravarthy while attempting a catch against Mumbai Indians at home.

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“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of 2026 TATA Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May,” a KKR statement read on Friday.

With no Raghuvanshi, it has really become an headache for the KKR management to look for a replacement for the game on Sunday and also hampered their combination. Raghuvanshi has been the best batter for KKR in IPL 2026 with 422 runs in 12 matches.

Raghuvanshi averaged of 42.20 and had a strike rate of 146.52. Coming to bat at no.3, Raghuvanshi cored five fifties with a best of 82 not out against Gujarat Titans.

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What happened to Angkrish Raghuvanshi? The incident happened in the 11th over of KKR's penultimate home game against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in the first innings. Against Varun Chakaravarthy, Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma sat down to play a slog sweep. But the ball went high up in the air with both Varun and Raghuvanshi going for the catch.

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With no communication between the two, Varun catches the ball with both hands, but Raghuvanshi ran all the way from behind and collided with the former. As a result, the ball bumped off Varun's hands. In the process, Raghuvanshi appeared to have taken the hit while diving full length.

Also Read | KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI

Although the Mumbai cricketer initially continued to keep wickets, but eventually had to be replaced in the 14th over as Raghuvanshi went for the treatment. Tejasvi Singh replaced Raghuvanshi as a concussion substitute and kept wickets for the remainder of the Mumbai Indians innings.

During the chase, Tejasvi came out to bat after the fall of Rovman Powell and contributed with 11 runs in the victory. It will interesting to see if KKR continue with Tejasvi against Delhi Capitals.

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Can KKR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? After going winless in their first six games, KKR bounced back with six wins from in their nest seven games. Their match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. With 13 points in 13 games, KKR are still in contention for playoffs qualification.

A win on Sunday will take them to 15 points. But at the same time, KKR need Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings to lose their respective final game in the group stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in