'Massive honour': Charlie Dean ready to embrace leadership role ahead of T20 World Cup

London [UK], May 8 (ANI): England women's cricketer Charlie Dean has described her leadership opportunity as a "massive honour" while expressing confidence in her growing form and readiness to lead the side.

England are set to host their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup at home since clinching the inaugural edition way back in 2009.

Ahead of the marquee event, Dean has been handed the leadership reins for their ODI series against New Zealand with regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt sitting out as a precautionary measure.

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Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, as quoted by the ICC, Dean said she feels settled and confident in her game at a time when she is stepping into greater responsibility within the team.

"It feels like a massive honour, and it feels like really, really good, good timing for me. I feel like I am starting to bring a bit more confidence and assuredness about my own game," Dean said.

She further added that she feels in one of the best phases of her career to take on leadership responsibilities and guide the team in the absence of key players.

"I am probably in the best space that I have been to be able to captain the side. It is really exciting. Obviously, missing Nat is a huge detriment to our side," she said.

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Dean also highlighted the importance of managing player workloads carefully ahead of future tournaments, especially with a major World Cup on the horizon.

"I think it is very much precautionary and making sure that she is in the best place to really push on for that World Cup. It would seem silly to push it too early and do something worse when it feels like she's in a good place," she added.