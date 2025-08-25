Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar reveals one rule he would like to change in cricket

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar would change the Umpire's call on the DRS rule and explained the logic behind why he would want to scrap it in the world of cricket.

Sometimes, cricket can be a complicated sport for many to comprehend, especially after the introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) 13 years ago in 2009. After the introduction of DRS, the phrase "umpire's call" quickly became a part of cricket.

Since the introduction of the rule, some have favoured it while others have expressed their discontent. Sachin, who has previously voiced his opinion about getting rid of the Umpire's call, explained why it would be best to move on from it.

"I would change the DRS rule on the Umpire's call. Players have chosen to go upstairs because they were unhappy with the on-field umpire's call. Hence, there should be no option to go back to that call. Just like how players have bad patches, umpires, too, have bad patches. Technology even when inaccurate will be consistently inaccurate," he said on a session of Ask Me Anything on Reddit.

The Umpire's call comes into play after the team decides to challenge the on-field decision. It gives the benefit of the doubt to the on-field decision taken by the umpire in a scenario where there is inconclusive technological evidence.

During an LBW decision, irrespective of the call, the DRS shows the possible trajectory of the ball. If between one per cent and 50 per cent of the ball is hitting the stumps, excluding the bails, and half the ball is out, the original decision by the umpire stays.

