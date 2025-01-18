‘Match mode on’: Mohammed Shami’s Instagram post goes viral as Agarkar names India squad today

After almost an year of staying away from cricket, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is all set to make a comeback in the Indian colours during the upcoming 5 match T20I series against England starting this month. Shami is also expected to be named in the 15 man squad which is all set to be unveiled by chairman of selector Ajit Agarkar today.

The veteran player last played a match for India around 14 months back during the ODI World Cup 2023 and will be seen playing international cricket for the first time since then. Meanwhile, with reports suggesting Jasprit Bumrah not being at his full fitness, Shami could be responsible for leading this pace attack.

