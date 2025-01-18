‘Match mode on’: Mohammed Shami’s Instagram post goes viral as Agarkar names India squad today

Mohammed Shami is set to return to Team India for the T20I series against England after nearly a year away from cricket. He is expected to be included in the 15-man squad to be announced today, potentially leading the pace attack in Bumrah's absence.

Livemint
Published18 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Mohammed Shami’s post ahead of Champions Trophy squad announcement.

After almost an year of staying away from cricket, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is all set to make a comeback in the Indian colours during the upcoming 5 match T20I series against England starting this month. Shami is also expected to be named in the 15 man squad which is all set to be unveiled by chairman of selector Ajit Agarkar today.

The veteran player last played a match for India around 14 months back during the ODI World Cup 2023 and will be seen playing international cricket for the first time since then. Meanwhile, with reports suggesting Jasprit Bumrah not being at his full fitness, Shami could be responsible for leading this pace attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the Champions Trophy squad announcement, Shami posted an Instagram with the caption, “The wait is over! 🔥 Match mode ON as I prepare to rejoin Team India.”

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Match mode on’: Mohammed Shami’s Instagram post goes viral as Agarkar names India squad today
First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts