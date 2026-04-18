Matheesha Pathirana boost for KKR before RR clash; Will Knight Riders rush Sri Lankan amidst winless IPL 2026 campaign?

In a major boost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is set to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Saturday night, just a day before their home game against Rajasthan Royals. Pathirana, who was bought for ₹18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction last December, injured himself during the T20 world Cup 2026.
Since then, Pathirana underwent a rehab under the Sri Lankan Cricket before officially getting the necessary No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the cash-rich league. Based on a report at India Today, Pathirana is currently in transit and will land in Kolkata on Saturday night. KKR host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 19.
Pathirana was originally expected to join KKR ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans, which the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost on April 17 in Ahmedabad. With the likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out and following a dismal show by the pacers, Pathirana's inclusion will certainly serve as a big boost to the bowling line-up.
Going by their current situation in IPL 2026, KKR would certainly want to draft Pathirana straightaway into the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals. But in all likely, Pathirana will be assessed by the KKR medical staff initially to determine his match fitness before taking a decision on the Sri Lankan.
IPL is not new for Pathirana. The fast-bowler, best known for Lasith Malinga-like action, made his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2022. Although he played just two games in his debut season, Pathirana played a key role in CSK's IPL-winning campaign in 2023 with 19 wickets.
In the next two seasons, Pathirana took 26 wickets in 18 games, before being released by the five-time champions.
Champions in 2012, 2014 and 2024, KKR are going through one of the toughest phases in their IPL history. Led by Rahane, KKR have lost five of their six matches played so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a single point.
KKR's only point came from their washed game against Punjab Kings. So far KKR have lost against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans. With nine games remaining, KKR need to win at least eight to make the playoffs.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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