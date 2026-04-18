Matheesha Pathirana boost for KKR before RR clash; Will Knight Riders rush Sri Lankan amidst winless IPL 2026 campaign?

In a major boost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is set to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Saturday night, just a day before their home game against Rajasthan Royals. Pathirana, who was bought for ₹18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction last December, injured himself during the T20 world Cup 2026.

Since then, Pathirana underwent a rehab under the Sri Lankan Cricket before officially getting the necessary No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the cash-rich league. Based on a report at India Today, Pathirana is currently in transit and will land in Kolkata on Saturday night. KKR host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 19.

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Pathirana was originally expected to join KKR ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans, which the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost on April 17 in Ahmedabad. With the likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out and following a dismal show by the pacers, Pathirana's inclusion will certainly serve as a big boost to the bowling line-up.

Will KKR play Matheesha Pathirana against RR? Going by their current situation in IPL 2026, KKR would certainly want to draft Pathirana straightaway into the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals. But in all likely, Pathirana will be assessed by the KKR medical staff initially to determine his match fitness before taking a decision on the Sri Lankan.

IPL is not new for Pathirana. The fast-bowler, best known for Lasith Malinga-like action, made his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2022. Although he played just two games in his debut season, Pathirana played a key role in CSK's IPL-winning campaign in 2023 with 19 wickets.

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In the next two seasons, Pathirana took 26 wickets in 18 games, before being released by the five-time champions.

How have KKR fared in IPL 2026? Champions in 2012, 2014 and 2024, KKR are going through one of the toughest phases in their IPL history. Led by Rahane, KKR have lost five of their six matches played so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a single point.

KKR's only point came from their washed game against Punjab Kings. So far KKR have lost against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans. With nine games remaining, KKR need to win at least eight to make the playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2026: KKR suffer fresh blow with Matheesha Pathirana to miss start of season

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