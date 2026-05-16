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Matheesha Pathirana's IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders lasts eight balls during KKR vs GT; here's what happened

In his brief spell, Matheesha Pathirana bowled 1.2 overs, conceded 9 runs, picked up no wickets, and maintained an economy of 6.80.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 May 2026, 10:32 PM IST
Matheesha Pathirana injury
Matheesha Pathirana injury(X)
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In a heartbreaking twist during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Matheesha Pathirana’s much-awaited debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lasted only eight balls. The Sri Lankan speedster, who came in as an Impact Player against the Gujarat Titans (GT), showed early promise with sharp pace before a suspected hamstring injury cut short his evening at Eden Gardens. Fans who had been buzzing about Pathirana’s arrival in KKR colours were left stunned as he walked off the field in visible discomfort.

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Pathirana, known for his slingy action and death-over brilliance, was handed the ball in the middle overs. He immediately settled into a rhythm, hitting good speeds and troubling the Gujarat Titans batters. However, the excitement was short-lived. On the second ball of his second over, Pathirana pulled up sharply while running in to bowl.

Details about Matheesha Pathirana's injury

In the 5.2 over, Matheesha Pathirana bowled a slower delivery at 115.9 kph to Jos Buttler. Buttler neatly eased the fullish ball outside off stump to the sweeper cover for a single run, with the well-controlled effort helping maintain pressure and keep KKR firmly in the contest. However, as the 23-year-old prepared for his next delivery, he suddenly clutched his left calf in visible discomfort, halted his run-up midway, and signalled for assistance.

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Ajinkya Rahane and the KKR physio rushed to the middle. Pathirana sat down briefly, tested his bowling action with a gentle jog, and even picked up the ball again, determined to continue. Captain Rahane gave him a pat on the back, showing support. Yet the discomfort proved too much. Moments later, Pathirana began walking off the field, his debut dream ending in just eight deliveries. Saurabh Dubey was called in to complete the over.

Also Read | KKR vs GT: Injury scare for Sai Sudharsan before IPL 2026 playoffs?

Matheesha Pathirana’s bowling figures in KKR vs GT

In his brief spell, Matheesha Pathirana bowled 1.2 overs, conceded 9 runs, picked up no wickets, and maintained an economy of 6.80. While the numbers look decent on paper, the real story was the pace and control he showed before the injury struck. Coming in as an Impact Player, he was expected to play a bigger role in KKR’s bowling attack, especially with the powerplay and death overs in mind.

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Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits fifty off 33 balls in KKR vs GT; social media erupts

What this means for KKR and Pathirana

This injury cloud hangs over both player and franchise. KKR invested heavily to secure Pathirana’s services ahead of the 2026 season, hoping his variations would add firepower to their pace unit. A long layoff could disrupt their plans, especially with crucial league matches coming up. For Pathirana, it’s a tough blow after switching teams and looking forward to a fresh chapter.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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