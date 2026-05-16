Matheesha Pathirana's IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders lasts eight balls during KKR vs GT; here's what happened

In a heartbreaking twist during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Matheesha Pathirana’s much-awaited debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lasted only eight balls. The Sri Lankan speedster, who came in as an Impact Player against the Gujarat Titans (GT), showed early promise with sharp pace before a suspected hamstring injury cut short his evening at Eden Gardens. Fans who had been buzzing about Pathirana’s arrival in KKR colours were left stunned as he walked off the field in visible discomfort.

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Pathirana, known for his slingy action and death-over brilliance, was handed the ball in the middle overs. He immediately settled into a rhythm, hitting good speeds and troubling the Gujarat Titans batters. However, the excitement was short-lived. On the second ball of his second over, Pathirana pulled up sharply while running in to bowl.

Details about Matheesha Pathirana's injury In the 5.2 over, Matheesha Pathirana bowled a slower delivery at 115.9 kph to Jos Buttler. Buttler neatly eased the fullish ball outside off stump to the sweeper cover for a single run, with the well-controlled effort helping maintain pressure and keep KKR firmly in the contest. However, as the 23-year-old prepared for his next delivery, he suddenly clutched his left calf in visible discomfort, halted his run-up midway, and signalled for assistance.

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Ajinkya Rahane and the KKR physio rushed to the middle. Pathirana sat down briefly, tested his bowling action with a gentle jog, and even picked up the ball again, determined to continue. Captain Rahane gave him a pat on the back, showing support. Yet the discomfort proved too much. Moments later, Pathirana began walking off the field, his debut dream ending in just eight deliveries. Saurabh Dubey was called in to complete the over.

Matheesha Pathirana’s bowling figures in KKR vs GT In his brief spell, Matheesha Pathirana bowled 1.2 overs, conceded 9 runs, picked up no wickets, and maintained an economy of 6.80. While the numbers look decent on paper, the real story was the pace and control he showed before the injury struck. Coming in as an Impact Player, he was expected to play a bigger role in KKR’s bowling attack, especially with the powerplay and death overs in mind.

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What this means for KKR and Pathirana This injury cloud hangs over both player and franchise. KKR invested heavily to secure Pathirana’s services ahead of the 2026 season, hoping his variations would add firepower to their pace unit. A long layoff could disrupt their plans, especially with crucial league matches coming up. For Pathirana, it’s a tough blow after switching teams and looking forward to a fresh chapter.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.