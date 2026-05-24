Matheesha Pathirana's first IPL stint with KKR in 2026 ends after just 8 deliveries; Knight Riders sign Luvnith Sisodia

Matheesha Pathirana's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) concluded after just eight deliveries after the Sri Lankan was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with injury. Bought for ₹18 crore, Pathirana wasn't available for KKR in the first half of the tournament due to an ankle injury suffered in T20 World Cup 2026.

After obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a fitness clearance from Sri Lankan cricket board, Pathirana joined KKR on April 19 - the day the franchise defeat Rajasthan Royals for their first win in IPL 2026. With KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane going with the winning combination, Pathirana's KKR debut in IPL was further delayed.

He finally received his first cap for KKR at the Eden Gardens on May 16 against Gujarat Titans as he came on as an impact sub for Finn Allen. he came into bowl in the fourth over and conceded only seven runs. It was in the final over the powerplay when Pathirana felt pain in his hamstring. He aborted at the last moment in his run-up for the second delivery.

Although he bowled a second ball in the over, but couldn't continue before leaving the field. In all, he conceded nine runs in 1.2 overs with Saurabh Dubey completing the unfinished over. He was eventually rested against Mumbai Indians at home which also KKR won.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026,” an IPL statement read on Sunday, just before KKR's final group-stage game against Delhi Capitals at home.

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"Matheesha Pathirana, a right-arm pacer, is ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR in the IPL," it added.

Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, has played 15 T20s and has 124 runs against his name from the same and joined KKR for INR 30 lakh. Not just Pathirana, KKR will also not be getting the services of wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi because of injury.

The Mumbai cricketer suffered a finger fracture as he collide with Varun Chakaravarthy while attempting a catch against Mumbai Indians.

What's at stake for KKR against Delhi Capitals? With 13 points from 13 games, KKR are placed sixth in the IPL 2026 standings. The Rahane-led side started winless in their first six games. Things turned from there as KKR won six out of their next seven games to stay in contention for the playoffs.

No doubt KKR need to against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night at home but also hope Rajasthan Royals lose against Mumbai Indians earlier on the day. Even if Rajasthan Royals lose, KKR would have to ensure that they win big to go above Punjab Kings (15 points) on net run rate.

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