Matheesha Pathirana's first IPL stint with KKR in 2026 ends after just 8 deliveries; Knight Riders sign Luvnith Sisodia

Matheesha Pathirana's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) concluded after just eight deliveries after the Sri Lankan was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with injury. Bought for ₹18 crore, Pathirana wasn't available for KKR in the first half of the tournament due to an ankle injury suffered in T20 World Cup 2026.

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After obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a fitness clearance from Sri Lankan cricket board, Pathirana joined KKR on April 19 - the day the franchise defeat Rajasthan Royals for their first win in IPL 2026. With KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane going with the winning combination, Pathirana's KKR debut in IPL was further delayed.

He finally received his first cap for KKR at the Eden Gardens on May 16 against Gujarat Titans as he came on as an impact sub for Finn Allen. he came into bowl in the fourth over and conceded only seven runs. It was in the final over the powerplay when Pathirana felt pain in his hamstring. He aborted at the last moment in his run-up for the second delivery.

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Although he bowled a second ball in the over, but couldn't continue before leaving the field. In all, he conceded nine runs in 1.2 overs with Saurabh Dubey completing the unfinished over. He was eventually rested against Mumbai Indians at home which also KKR won.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026,” an IPL statement read on Sunday, just before KKR's final group-stage game against Delhi Capitals at home.

Also Read | Massive blow to KKR ahead of must-win IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals

"Matheesha Pathirana, a right-arm pacer, is ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR in the IPL," it added.

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Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, has played 15 T20s and has 124 runs against his name from the same and joined KKR for INR 30 lakh. Not just Pathirana, KKR will also not be getting the services of wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi because of injury.

The Mumbai cricketer suffered a finger fracture as he collide with Varun Chakaravarthy while attempting a catch against Mumbai Indians.

What's at stake for KKR against Delhi Capitals? With 13 points from 13 games, KKR are placed sixth in the IPL 2026 standings. The Rahane-led side started winless in their first six games. Things turned from there as KKR won six out of their next seven games to stay in contention for the playoffs.

No doubt KKR need to against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night at home but also hope Rajasthan Royals lose against Mumbai Indians earlier on the day. Even if Rajasthan Royals lose, KKR would have to ensure that they win big to go above Punjab Kings (15 points) on net run rate.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: KKR coach Abhishek hails Varun for playing through injury

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in