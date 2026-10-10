Matt Renshaw ends massive 3506-day wait for a Test half-century during SA vs AUS, fights alone for visitors in Durban

Matt Renshaw ended a massive 3506-day wait for a Test half-century as the Australian fights alone in Durban on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa on Saturday. Having started the day on an overnight score of 46, Renshaw reached his fifth Test fifty after nine years with an edge off Anrich Nortje that went between the third man and gully.

It was his first Test fifty in nine years, seven months, and five days (to be precise), with his last coming on March 5, 2017 against India in Bengaluru. With Cameron Green ruled out of the first Test against the Proteas, Renshaw was tasked to hold the middle order at no.5.

The Queensland cricketer didn't disappoint. On day 1 of the Test match, where the Australian batters found it difficult to handle the South African quicks, Renshaw led Australian resistance with a gritty known, with the support of captain Pat Cummins, which enabled the tourists to recover from a precarious 124/6 at one stage.

Renshaw heeded his captain's call to fight through tough situations, absorbing 115 balls and hitting only three boundaries. Cummins backed him up, making an unbeaten 33 not out off 72 balls. However, Cummins could add only 10 runs to his overnight tally on Day 2.

The pair added 86 off 191 balls for the seventh wicket -- the best partnership of the innings -- before Cummins holed out to Aiden Markram off the bowling of Wiaan Mulder. At the time of writing, Renshaw is batting at 87 off 187 balls and looks set for his second Test hundred.

Matt Renshaw's 50-plus scores in Tests Renshaw's all fifty-plus scores in Test cricket in the first innings of the match. Having made his Test debut in Adelaide in 2016 against South Africa, the left-hander scored his maiden fifty against Pakistan the same year in Brisbane. It was during the same series against Pakistan, Renshaw scored his maiden Test hundred - 184 - in Sydney.

Opponent Innings 50-plus score Venue Year Pakistan 1st 71 Brisbane 2016 Pakistan 1st 184 Sydney 2017 India 1st 68 Pune 2017 India 1st 60 Bengaluru 2017 South Africa 1st 87 not out Durban 2026 At the time of writing, Renshaw was batting at 87.

Why SA vs AUS Test series hold significance? The ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia holds significance because the outcome will shape up the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-26 final. While Australia are placed atop the points table, defending champions South Africa a second.