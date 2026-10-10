Matt Renshaw ends massive 3506-day wait for a Test half-century during SA vs AUS, fights alone for visitors in Durban

Matt Renshaw ended a massive 3506-day wait for a Test half-century as the Australian fights alone in Durban on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa on Saturday. Having started the day on an overnight score of 46, Renshaw reached his fifth Test fifty after nine years with an edge off Anrich Nortje that went between the third man and gully.
It was his first Test fifty in nine years, seven months, and five days (to be precise), with his last coming on March 5, 2017 against India in Bengaluru. With Cameron Green ruled out of the first Test against the Proteas, Renshaw was tasked to hold the middle order at no.5.
The Queensland cricketer didn't disappoint. On day 1 of the Test match, where the Australian batters found it difficult to handle the South African quicks, Renshaw led Australian resistance with a gritty known, with the support of captain Pat Cummins, which enabled the tourists to recover from a precarious 124/6 at one stage.
Renshaw heeded his captain's call to fight through tough situations, absorbing 115 balls and hitting only three boundaries. Cummins backed him up, making an unbeaten 33 not out off 72 balls. However, Cummins could add only 10 runs to his overnight tally on Day 2.
The pair added 86 off 191 balls for the seventh wicket -- the best partnership of the innings -- before Cummins holed out to Aiden Markram off the bowling of Wiaan Mulder. At the time of writing, Renshaw is batting at 87 off 187 balls and looks set for his second Test hundred.
Renshaw's all fifty-plus scores in Test cricket in the first innings of the match. Having made his Test debut in Adelaide in 2016 against South Africa, the left-hander scored his maiden fifty against Pakistan the same year in Brisbane. It was during the same series against Pakistan, Renshaw scored his maiden Test hundred - 184 - in Sydney.
|Opponent
|Innings
|50-plus score
|Venue
|Year
|Pakistan
|1st
|71
|Brisbane
|2016
|Pakistan
|1st
|184
|Sydney
|2017
|India
|1st
|68
|Pune
|2017
|India
|1st
|60
|Bengaluru
|2017
|South Africa
|1st
|87 not out
|Durban
|2026
At the time of writing, Renshaw was batting at 87.
The ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia holds significance because the outcome will shape up the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-26 final. While Australia are placed atop the points table, defending champions South Africa a second.
However, South Africa have played only four Tests as compared to Australia's 10. It was South Africa, who had defeated Australia in the last WTC final to lift their maiden ICC title at the senior level. A win for Australia in the series will help them put a step forward towards the final spot. They will play a five-Test series against India post South Africa tour.