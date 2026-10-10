Matt Renshaw ends massive 3506-day wait for a Test half-century during SA vs AUS, fights alone for visitors in Durban

Matt Renshaw ended a massive 3506-day wait for a Test half-century as the Australian fights alone in Durban on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa on Saturday. Having started the day on an overnight score of 46, Renshaw reached his fifth Test fifty after nine years with an edge off Anrich Nortje that went between the third man and gully.

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It was his first Test fifty in nine years, seven months, and five days (to be precise), with his last coming on March 5, 2017 against India in Bengaluru. With Cameron Green ruled out of the first Test against the Proteas, Renshaw was tasked to hold the middle order at no.5.

The Queensland cricketer didn't disappoint. On day 1 of the Test match, where the Australian batters found it difficult to handle the South African quicks, Renshaw led Australian resistance with a gritty known, with the support of captain Pat Cummins, which enabled the tourists to recover from a precarious 124/6 at one stage.

Renshaw heeded his captain's call to fight through tough situations, absorbing 115 balls and hitting only three boundaries. Cummins backed him up, making an unbeaten 33 not out off 72 balls. However, Cummins could add only 10 runs to his overnight tally on Day 2.

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The pair added 86 off 191 balls for the seventh wicket -- the best partnership of the innings -- before Cummins holed out to Aiden Markram off the bowling of Wiaan Mulder. At the time of writing, Renshaw is batting at 87 off 187 balls and looks set for his second Test hundred.

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Matt Renshaw's 50-plus scores in Tests Renshaw's all fifty-plus scores in Test cricket in the first innings of the match. Having made his Test debut in Adelaide in 2016 against South Africa, the left-hander scored his maiden fifty against Pakistan the same year in Brisbane. It was during the same series against Pakistan, Renshaw scored his maiden Test hundred - 184 - in Sydney.

Opponent Innings 50-plus score Venue Year Pakistan 1st 71 Brisbane 2016 Pakistan 1st 184 Sydney 2017 India 1st 68 Pune 2017 India 1st 60 Bengaluru 2017 South Africa 1st 87 not out Durban 2026 At the time of writing, Renshaw was batting at 87.

Why SA vs AUS Test series hold significance? The ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia holds significance because the outcome will shape up the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-26 final. While Australia are placed atop the points table, defending champions South Africa a second.

However, South Africa have played only four Tests as compared to Australia's 10. It was South Africa, who had defeated Australia in the last WTC final to lift their maiden ICC title at the senior level. A win for Australia in the series will help them put a step forward towards the final spot. They will play a five-Test series against India post South Africa tour.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in