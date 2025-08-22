Matthew Breetzke equals 38-year-old feat during AUS vs SA 2nd ODI; first came from Indian cricketer-turned-politician

Matthew Breetzke continued his scintillating form in ODI cricket after the South African slammed his fourth consecutive half-century since his debut in 50-over cricket. Breetzke's latest fifty - 88 runs off 78 balls - came against Australia in the second ODI on Friday in Mackay. With this fifty, Breetzke equalled a 38-year-old record by former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for four consecutive ODI fifties since debut.

Breetzke made his ODI debut with a bang, smashing 150 against New Zealand. It was followed by 83 (Pakistan), 57 (Australia) and 88 (Australia). Navjot Sidhu, who turned into an politician following his retirement from cricket, had scored 73, 75, 51 and 55 in his first four innings in ODIs during the 1987 World Cup in India. It much be noted that Navjot Sidhu didn't bat in his third match against Zimbabwe.

During his stay in the crease, Breetzke slammed eight fours and two sixes in his innings before holing out to Alex Carey at deep square leg off Nathan Ellis. Had he scored 12 more runs, Breetzke would have become the joint-fastest South African with two hundreds in first four ODIs.

Matthew Breetzke revives South Africa to 277 Former South African batter Colin Ingram is the only South African to score two hundreds in his first four ODIs. Coming into the middle at no.4, Breetzke was the pillar of the South African innings as he forged 67 runs for third wicket with Tony de Zorzi (38) and 89 runs for fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (74) and steadied the batting.

For Australia, Adam Zampa (3/63) was the pick of the bowlers while Cameron Green held four catches. The Proteas' task of defending the total will be more difficult with off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen absent after being cited for a suspect action during the first game.

