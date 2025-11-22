Matthew Hayden rips apart Stuart Broad after Mitchell Starc breathes fire in 1st Ashes Test; ‘Stay in commentary box…’

Matthew Hayden left no stone unturned to rip apart former England pacer Stuart Broad as Ben Stokes' side suffered a dramatic collapse on the second day of the first Ashes Test in Perth on Saturday. The incident occurred during England's second innings when Joe Root dragged onto his stumps off a delivery of Mitchell Starc.

Hayden's fellow commentator Alison Mitchell called the wicket before the former Australian opener took up the mic and ripped into Broad with half the English side by then back in the hut. “Stuart Broad stay in the commentary box. You are taking wickets galore,” started Hayden.

"5/76, can you believe it? Australia, I told you they aren't going anyway. This is the stuff, that's hard, its nails, right happening in front of you," added Hayden. Broad, one of the legendary fast bowlers for England, couldn't bear to see what's happening in front of him.

The 39-year-old old kept his eyes closed for a few seconds while trying to look the other way. He appeared tearful with his fingers on his eyes, but controlled himself as Hayden, sitting by his side, kept on roasting as the Australians ran through the England batting order on the field.

England blown away by Australia inside 2 days Meanwhile, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series with a eight-wicket win over England in just two days. Barring first, England were 172 all out in the first innings, thanks to Starc's 7/58. In reply, Australia couldn't handle Ben Stokes' five-wicket haul to be bundled out for 132.

Mitchell Starc completes Ashes century with Joe Root's wicket

In the second innings, Starc once again breathed fire with three wickets while Scott Boland starred with four wickets as England managed just 164 to set Australia a target of 205. With more than three days in hand, Travis Head decided to finish the game as soon as possible with a 69-ball hundred. He was eventually dismissed for 123 runs off 83 balls.

Head made it look made it look easy, making a mockery of the struggles other batsmen had on the bouncy track and brought up his half-century in 36 balls, passing 4,000 Test runs in the process.

First Ashes Test ending in two days in 100 years It must be noted that this is the first time an Ashes Test has ended in two days in last 100 years. To add to that, this is also the third shortest Ashes Test in terms of balls. Previously, Ashes Tests ending in two days happened at Lord’s (1888), The Oval (1888), Manchester (1888), The Oval (1890) and Nottingham (1921).

