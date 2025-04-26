‘Maxwell is the joker of IPL 2025’; Fans bash Punjab Kings batter after another flop show against Kolkata Knight Riders

Glenn Maxwell became a subject of social media trolls once again after the Punjab Kings batter produced another flop show on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Coming in place of compatriot Marcus Stoinis, Maxwell failed to make an impression after being clean bowled by Varun Chakravarathy. Reacting to a quicker delivery from Chakravarathy, Maxwell made a room for himself and attempted to play a cut shot but missed the line.

His scores in IPL 2025 read 0, 30, 1, 3 and 7. Even his dismissal against KKR made former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina comment on air, “I don't remember the last time Glenn Maxwell made runs for the team, he has got too many chances.”