‘Maxwell is the joker of IPL 2025’; Fans bash Punjab Kings batter after another flop show against Kolkata Knight Riders

‘Maxwell is the joker of IPL 2025’; Fans bash Punjab Kings batter after another IPL 2025 flop show against KKR.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Apr 2025, 09:28 PM IST
Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell walks after losing his wicket against KKR in IPL 2025.
Punjab Kings’ Glenn Maxwell walks after losing his wicket against KKR in IPL 2025. (REUTERS)

Glenn Maxwell became a subject of social media trolls once again after the Punjab Kings batter produced another flop show on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens. 

Coming in place of compatriot Marcus Stoinis, Maxwell failed to make an impression after being clean bowled by Varun Chakravarathy. Reacting to a quicker delivery from Chakravarathy, Maxwell made a room for himself and attempted to play a cut shot but missed the line. 

His scores in IPL 2025 read 0, 30, 1, 3 and 7. Even his dismissal against KKR made former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina comment on air, “I don't remember the last time Glenn Maxwell made runs for the team, he has got too many chances.”

For the record, Chakravarthy dismissed Maxwell fifth time in IPL in eight innings. 

