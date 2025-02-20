Axar Patel might get a dinner treat from Rohit Sharma after the Indian captain dropped a sitter to rob the left-arm spinner of a well-deserved hattrick against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash. In the end, India won the game by six wickets to start their campaign in style, thanks to Shubman Gill's ton.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble after losing the first three wickets in the seventh over. Introduced into the attack in the ninth over, Axar Patel repaid his captain's faith with the wickets of Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim in his second and third balls respectively.

In the next ball, Jaker Ali pressed forward for a defence, thus getting a thick edge as the ball went straight to Rohit Sharma at the first slip. However, to everyone's surprise the ball bounced out much to the disappointment of Rohit Sharma and the entire team.

Admitting his mistake, the Indian captain stated he should have taken the catch. “May take him (Axar) for dinner tomorrow (smiles). No, that was an easy catch, I should have taken that catch with the standards I have set for myself. But I do know these things are bound to happen,” said Rohit Sharma after India's win in Group A.

Had Rohit Sharma taken the catch of Jaker Ali, Axar Patel would have become the second cricketer after West Indies Jerome Taylor (in 2006) to take a hattrick in the history of ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit praises Shubman, Shami Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a brilliant hundred from Towhid Hridoy to recover from 35/5 at one stage to 228 all out. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul on his return to ICC tournaments.

In reply, it was all about Shubman Gill as the 25-year-old steered the Indian innings with immense maturity to ensure the 2013 champions rom home with six wickets in hand. In the end, Shubman Gill was not out on 101 off 129 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

The Indian captain was also all praise for his opening partner and Mohammed Shami. “Gill, we know the class that he has, Shouldn't surprise anyone. It was good to see him bat till the end,” he added.