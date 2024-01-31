Mayank Agarwal ‘out of danger’ as Tripura police investigates ‘suspected’ water bottle
Mayank was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he vomited and felt uneasy. While on a flight, he consumed liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after he complained of unease, is "out of danger" and will be taken to Bengaluru, Karnataka Ranji team manager said on Wednesday.
