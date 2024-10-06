Mayank Yadav inks history, becomes third Indian bowler to achieve THIS feat

India's T20I debutant Mayank Yadav has become the third Indian bowler to bowl a maiden over in a Twenty20 International in his first match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Playing against Bangladesh at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on 6 October, Mayank Yadav delivered a maiden over while bowling the sixth over.

In his second over, which was India's eighth over, Mayank took his first international wicket and the batter was Bangladesh's Mahmudullah. He was caught by Washington Sundar at deep point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his spell in the debutant match, Mayank's fastest delivery was 149.9 kmph.

Before Mayank Yadav, the only two players who delivered a maiden in their debut match for India were Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh. Agarkar achieved this feat against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006, while Arshdeep Singh made history against England at Southampton in 2022.

Mayank Yadav in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants acquired Mayank in February 2023 for ₹20 Lakhs. Though he was out of the 2023 season due to an injury, he made an IPL debut in 2024 against Punjab Kings in 2024. There, he picked up three wickets by giving away 27 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His fastest delivery was recorded at 156.7 kmph against Royal Challenger Bengaluru in IPL 2024 season.

Overall he played 4 IPL matches and took 7 wickets at an average of 12.14 and a best bowling figure of 3/14.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: After winning the toss, India opted to field at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior against Bangladesh on 6 October in the first T20I match of the three-match series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, Bangladesh batters struggled and lost five wickets in just 10 overs.

In 15 overs, Bangladesh scored 102/7, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (24) and Taskin Ahmed (7) on the crease.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy – who made a comeback to the national squad after a gap of three years – took three wickets, Arshdeep Singh picked two, while Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar clinched one wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has provided an important update regarding the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

In the pre-match press conference, Yadav said that the young fast bowler Mayank Yadav could be the team's X-factor.

"He has that X-factor, as we've seen in the IPL. It feels good to see all these pieces come together," Suryakumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I haven't faced him in the nets because of different orders, but I've seen him bowl and know the potential he holds. That extra pace is his X-factor...We just need to manage him well because of the heavy workload from state and franchise games. He is a great addition to the Indian team, and we hope he performs well," he added.

With agency inputs.