Mayank Yadav returns for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL after 353 days after Rishabh Pant wins toss; LSG vs RR playing XIs

Speedster Mayank Yadav made a return to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after 353 days on Wednesday. Yadav's spot in the playing XI was confirmed by LSG captain Rishabh Pant who won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
While Rajasthan Royals are playing with an unchanged team, LSG made two changes from their previous match playing XI, with Digvesh Rathi coming in for Manimaran Siddharth and Mayank replacing Avesh Khan. The last time Mayank played an IPL match for LSG was on May 4, 2025 against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala. He conceded 60 runs without success in that match.
Mayank first broke into the scene in IPL 2024 and consistently delivered 150kmph deliveries. In fact, his delivery which closed 156.7 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 is still among the top five fastest deliveries in the history of the tournament.
However, his IPL appearances were limited primarily due to severe lower back stress fracture, that delayed his return. While Mayank could play just four games in IPL 2024, the Delhi pacer managed to play just two games in the last season. The 23-year-old also underwent a surgery and has since then completed an extensive rehabilitation process at the BCCIs' COE.
Although Mayank was declared medically fit, LSG Director of Cricket, Tom Moody informed that the Indian pacer didn't had match fitness to play from the start of IPL 2026. “Mayank is ready to go. He didn't come into our thinking early in the tournament because he was still a little underdone,” Moody told reporters before their game against RCB.
"Not from a fitness point of view - his fitness was good - but in terms of bowling loads and feeling comfortable at the crease. We feel he is now at that point. He has worked exceptionally hard. But that does give us a selection headache because our bowling has been pretty solid so far. We just haven't produced the runs to support that," he had added.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav
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