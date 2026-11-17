For the first time since the Indian Premier League (IPL) started, one name has been a constant (apart from a short controversial period for the franchise) in the Chennai Super Kings squad - MS Dhoni.

Now, after much speculation, the 'Thala' of Chennai has finally decided to call time completely on his career as an active cricketer.

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However, given that Dhoni's importance to the five-time IPL-winning side (which it did under his captaincy) cannot be overstated, he wil continue to remain associated with the team in the upcoming IPL seasons, albeit as a mentor.

How Dhoni told CSK about his decision The announcement, in typical Dhoni fashion, came all of a sudden on Tuesday. CSK owner Rupa Gurunath, who is the daughter of N Srinivasan, said that Dhoni quietly informed the franchise of his decision to bring the curtain down on his IPL playing career by asking them to include his name in the list of players to be released towards the end of a team discussion on Saturday.

An emotional video message was shared on CSK's X account, in which Rupa revealed that Dhoni's remark came almost unexpectedly, leaving everyone on the call struggling to process the development.

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"We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on, and at the end of the call, Kasi (CSK CEO) was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly MS said, maybe you should add my name in," she said.

"You won't believe it, the video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, you know what? Even the internet could not handle you not being able to play the next season," she added.

However, she did mention that Dhoni had told her that he was not very sure about continuing to play in the IPL in the upcoming season, Be that as it may, she says that his final decision was still difficult to accept.

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"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season," said Gurunath.

She described the moment as an emotional one for the franchise: "But it was a very difficult day for me. It's a very difficult moment. I don't think you can ever be prepared for something like this. MS Dhoni is the kind of person that if he cannot give his 200% to the team, he will not play. He will not want to hinder the team. He will want to give only his best, and when he can't, he stepped aside," she said.

Rupa also paid a heartfelt tribute to the former India captain, saying, "When I look back to 2008 at the auction, the one thing my father was very clear about when he wanted to buy this team was MS Dhoni would be its captain. That was a big decision and one of the best decisions that we have ever taken. And for the last 20 years, the Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have walked side by side alongside each other through the ups and the downs and everything in between. We have learned a lot from each other."

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Cricbuzz reports that the franchise came to know about the final decision on Tuesday itself, after Dhoni called Gurunath and spoke to her for around 30 minutes.

Dhoni's importance to side is evident from the farewell message by owner N Srinivasan, who started off by saying, "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni," before he announced that Dhoni will continue his association with the franchise as a mentor.

With agency inputs