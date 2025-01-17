’Me and Arjun Tendulkar...’ Prithvi Shaw recalls watching World Cup 2011 final at Wankhede

After 28 years, Team India lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and among the thousands of spectators, Prithvi Shaw was one. At that time, he was 11 years old, sitting beside Arjun Tendulkar, the son of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was on the playing field.

On the eve of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Shaw reminisced on the moment when he watched India lift the World Cup alongside his friend Arjun and described as his first memory at the Wankhede.

"My first memory that I remember, and it's for the rest of my life, was when I came here to watch the 2011 World Cup. I was 11 that time; me and Arjun Tendulkar, my friend, we both sat here and watched that game live," NDTV quoted Prithvi Shaw as narrating.

"I still remember the moment when we lifted that World Cup. What an experience. That was my first time," Shaw added.

Despite being hailed as one of Mumbai's brightest talents in recent years, Prithvi Shaw career didn't shape up as may have thought.

But it was in Shaw's destiny to lead India to the 2018 U19 World Cup title, that had talents like Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in the squad.

Shaw's current state: Shaw is currently going through a tough phase and has continually dropped from Mumbai's sides in domestic cricket. MCA has cited Shaw's indiscipline as a major factor. Also, Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction.

Recently, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has dismissed Prithvi Shaw's emotional outburst after his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, claiming that the temperamental batter is "his own enemy" and has regularly flouted disciplinary norms, PTI reported.

A senior official of the MCA told the news agency that the side was at times "forced to hide" him on the field due to his poor fitness, discipline and attitude.

On the contrary, Arjun Tendulkar plays for Goa in domestic cricket.