Meet Aaryavir Sehwag, Virender Sehwag's son named Delhi U19 captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir has taken another step in his cricketing career after being named captain of Delhi's Under-19 team for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy, which begins on October 8.

The 18-year-old top-order batter has been making steady progress through the domestic ranks and recently represented India Under-19 in the Youth ODI series against Australia. His appointment as Delhi captain comes after a string of notable performances at the junior level.

Who is Aaryavir Sehwag? Aaryavir was born on 19 October, 2007. Aaryavir announced himself into the limelight after he slammed 297 while playing for Delhi against Meghalaya in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy. During that innings which consisted of 309 deliveries, the teenager struck 51 fours and three sixes.

Aaryavir’s Vinood Mankad Trophy and DPL debut He made his Vinoo Mankad Trophy debut for Delhi in 2024, scoring 49 against Manipur. His performances at the junior level subsequently earned him opportunities in senior domestic cricket.

Aaryavir was also given an opportunity in the Delhi Premier League in 2026, representing West Delhi Lions. He played two matches and scored 24 runs, giving him his first exposure to senior domestic T20 cricket.

India Under-19 breakthrough A major step in Aaryavir's career came in August 2026 when he was selected in India's Under-19 squad for the Youth ODI series against Australia. It was his maiden India Under-19 call-up.

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He made his debut in the opening Youth ODI in Rajkot, scoring 28 from 26 balls in a rain-interrupted match. He then produced his highest score of the series in the second game, making 47 before being run out three runs short of a half-century. He scored 34 in the third match, finishing the three-game series with 109 runs at an average of 36.33.

The series was significant because it represented Aaryavir's first opportunity to play international-level youth cricket.

While he wasn't able to convert any of his starts into a half-century, his three innings provided valuable experience against Australia Under-19 side.

The youngster recently spoke on his experience of facing Australia in the youth ODI series. “I couldn't build a big innings in all three matches, despite getting starts. In the final game, I also got out trying to hit a six after a good start. So I was quite disappointed,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.