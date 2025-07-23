Meet Anshul Kamboj - Haryana pacer who took 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy, makes India debut in Manchester

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj was handed his India Test debut on Wednesday against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Kamboj, who was a part of the India A squad during their tour of England last month, was a late addition to the senior side after the visiting side were hit by a couple of injuries.

Advertisement

Kamboj's debut comes in after pacer Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test due to an injury he suffered on his bowling hand at nets. India also made another two changes - Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan replacing of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Karun Nair.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: India hand Anshul Kamboj Test debut in Manchester

Kamboj thus became the second Indian player to be handed his debut in the ongoing Test series. Sudharsan was handed his Test debut in the first Test in Leeds which India lost by five wickets.

Who is Anshul Kamboj - All you need to know Born in Karnal, Kamboj made his first class debut for Haryana in 2022. The young pacer came into limelight when he took 17 wickets in 10 matches in their triumphant Vijay Hazare campaign in 2023. Kamboj's ability to exploit the subtle movement caught the eyes of IPL scouts and was signed by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Advertisement

With very little chances at Mumbai Indians, Kamboj got traded to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. He played eight matches for his eight wickets at an economy of exactly 8. His moment of magic came in November last year when he became just the third pacer in Ranji Trophy to take all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala.

Also Read | CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj gets called up to Indian team in England as cover

For his 10 wickets, Kamboj bowled 30.1 overs, including nine maidens and conceded 49 runs. For India A against England Lions, Kamboj played two games and picked up three wickets. But the highlight of Kamboj's stay in the United Kingdom was the 51 not out in the second game in Northampton in the second innings in a drawn encounter.