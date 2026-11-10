Meet Arjun Rajput: Son of a Punjab chhole kulche seller, who slammed U-19 Asia Cup century against Pakistan in Oman

Arjun Rajput peaked at the right time when he slammed a hundred under pressure against Pakistan in a match of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup in Oman on Sunday. Coming back after an east win over Nepal, India U-19 were favourites against Pakistan in their group B encounter.

India made a disastrous start to their innings after electing to bat, losing four top-order batters with just 42 runs on the board. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag (22), VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan all departed in quick succession.

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However, it was Rajput, who took it upon himself to stabilise the innings and push India forward with a counter-attacking 107 off 85 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes. Rajput first shared a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid (10), son of Rahul Dravid.

He then stitched together 64 runs with Manal Chauhan (11). In both partnerships, Rajput did the bulk of the scoring with his attacking batting, keeping India in the hunt and helping the team cross the 200-run mark.

Once Rajput departed in the 36th over, with India at 170/7, the side lost two more quick wickets in Yashveer Goud and Mohit Ulva to be reduced to 195/9. India lost the game, after Pakistan romped home with three wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

All you need to know about Arjun Rajput Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, Rajput received his maiden India U-19 call-up in July earlier this year after an impressive show at the 2026-27 U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 695 runs in eight innings en route to Punjab's title-winning campaign. He also scored an unbeaten 55 off 33 balls in the final.

Behind all this is Rajput's family's support and sacrifices. His father, Hoti Ram, is a chhole-kulche seller. Hoti initially earned a living by selling from a roadside cart in Jalandhar before moving to a small bakery years later and continues to prepare and deliver kulchas.

“I have been making kulchas for many years. Arjun has been playing cricket since the age of five years. He is very talented and hardworking,” Hoti told NDTV, while speaking about his son's journey.

However, Rajput biggest turning point came when he started training at the Harbhajan Singh Cricket Academy before continuing his development under coach Vikram Sidhu. He also made a name for himself at the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup, smashing 78 off just 46 balls against Mohali, while playing for Ludhiana Lions.

Arjun Rajput at 2026 U-19 Asia Cup In the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup, Rajput contributed with the ball, taking three wickets for just eight runs. After his hundred against Pakistan, Rajput manages just seven runs against United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a match on Tuesday. where Aaryavir Sehwag stole the limelight with a knock of 160.