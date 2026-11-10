Meet Arjun Rajput: Son of a Punjab chhole kulche seller, who slammed U-19 Asia Cup century against Pakistan in Oman

Arjun Rajput peaked at the right time when he slammed a hundred under pressure against Pakistan in a match of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup in Oman on Sunday. Coming back after an east win over Nepal, India U-19 were favourites against Pakistan in their group B encounter.

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India made a disastrous start to their innings after electing to bat, losing four top-order batters with just 42 runs on the board. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag (22), VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan all departed in quick succession.

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However, it was Rajput, who took it upon himself to stabilise the innings and push India forward with a counter-attacking 107 off 85 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes. Rajput first shared a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid (10), son of Rahul Dravid.

He then stitched together 64 runs with Manal Chauhan (11). In both partnerships, Rajput did the bulk of the scoring with his attacking batting, keeping India in the hunt and helping the team cross the 200-run mark.

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Once Rajput departed in the 36th over, with India at 170/7, the side lost two more quick wickets in Yashveer Goud and Mohit Ulva to be reduced to 195/9. India lost the game, after Pakistan romped home with three wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

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All you need to know about Arjun Rajput Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, Rajput received his maiden India U-19 call-up in July earlier this year after an impressive show at the 2026-27 U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scoring 695 runs in eight innings en route to Punjab's title-winning campaign. He also scored an unbeaten 55 off 33 balls in the final.

Behind all this is Rajput's family's support and sacrifices. His father, Hoti Ram, is a chhole-kulche seller. Hoti initially earned a living by selling from a roadside cart in Jalandhar before moving to a small bakery years later and continues to prepare and deliver kulchas.

“I have been making kulchas for many years. Arjun has been playing cricket since the age of five years. He is very talented and hardworking,” Hoti told NDTV, while speaking about his son's journey.

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However, Rajput biggest turning point came when he started training at the Harbhajan Singh Cricket Academy before continuing his development under coach Vikram Sidhu. He also made a name for himself at the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup, smashing 78 off just 46 balls against Mohali, while playing for Ludhiana Lions.

Arjun Rajput at 2026 U-19 Asia Cup In the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup, Rajput contributed with the ball, taking three wickets for just eight runs. After his hundred against Pakistan, Rajput manages just seven runs against United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a match on Tuesday. where Aaryavir Sehwag stole the limelight with a knock of 160.

He also took a wicket against UAE after India piled up 309/7 in 50 overs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in