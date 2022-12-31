Meet bus driver Sushil Kumar, conductor Paramjeet who miraculously rescued Rishabh Pant after car accident2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Minutes after Rishabh Pant was rescued, his car was on fire.
Cricketer Rishabh Pant was able to escape his luxury vehicle after it had collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway with the help of driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet. The two have received honours from Haryana Roadways. Additionally, the state administration is expected to respect the two, according to sources.