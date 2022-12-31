Cricketer Rishabh Pant was able to escape his luxury vehicle after it had collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway with the help of driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet. The two have received honours from Haryana Roadways. Additionally, the state administration is expected to respect the two, according to sources.

Kumar and his conductor halted the bus when they observed a car slamming into the road divider and rushed to the scene to assist. Minutes after Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet said they had extricated Pant from the vehicle, Pant’s car was on fire. As per reports, they also wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

"As we dragged him out, the car caught fire and burned down within 5-7 minutes. He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer," Paramjeet said.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman earlier hailed Kumar for his heroic efforts. “We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji," said VVS while calling Kumar a “real hero".

“Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped," Laxman added.

Haryana | Bus driver Sushil Kumar & conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity: Panipat Bus Depot GM K Jangra pic.twitter.com/J3pE410n8A — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

The two have been receiving high praises on social media for their valiant efforts. “Humanity is still alive. Unlike us, they were not engaged in making videos. A common man's understanding helped. He didn't even recognize Pant. Still helped. Brought to the hospital. Salute to this humanity and liveliness," wrote one user.

Both the driver and the conductor set an example of kindness and were given a shield and a letter of gratitude when they returned to Panipat, according to General Manager of Haryana Roadways Panipat Depot Kuldeep Jangra. At 4.25 am, the bus left Haridwar for Panipat, and it arrived at the scene of the collision about an hour later.

Near Hammadpur Jhal, on the Roorkee-Narsan boundary, Rishabh Pant's car struck the divider. Pant, who was the only passenger in the vehicle, had injuries to his forehead, leg and back. Images from the collision showed the car to be completely destroyed.

According to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rishabh's condition is stable. He has now been sent to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he will have an MRI to determine the full extent of his injuries and determine the next steps in his care.

(With agency inputs)