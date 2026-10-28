Meet Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka captain, who is the oldest player in WPL 2027 auction at 36

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, 36 years old, is the oldest cricketer who will go under the hammer at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi. A total of 146 players will go under the hammer at the WPL 2027 auction. This includes 119 Indians and 27 overseas players.

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Born on 9 February, 1990 in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka, Athapaththu has been one of the most influential figures in Sri Lankan women's cricket. A left-handed opening batter and right-arm off-spinner, she has represented her country for more than 17 years and established herself as one of the most destructive batters in the international game.

Athapaththu has registered at a base price of ₹30 lakh for the WPL 2027 auction. With 27 available slots across five franchises, including seven overseas positions, she will be among the experienced international players hoping to secure a contract.

Her age, however, is only one part of her story. Her international career has been defined by match-winning performances, landmark records and her contribution to Sri Lanka's rise in women's cricket.

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Chamari Athapaththu's international career Athapaththu made her T20I debut against India on 15 June 2009, before making her ODI debut against West Indies on 18 April 2010. She gradually became a mainstay of Sri Lanka's batting line-up and eventually took over the responsibility of leading the national side.

Her aggressive approach at the top of the order has made her a difficult opponent for bowling attacks. She is particularly known for her ability to take on both pace and spin, while her off-spin provides Sri Lanka with an additional bowling option.

One of her most memorable performances came during the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against Australia in Bristol. Athapaththu scored an unbeaten 178 off 143 deliveries, including 22 fours and six sixes, although Sri Lanka eventually lost the match. The innings remains one of the most remarkable individual performances in Women's World Cup history.

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Her consistency has also brought individual recognition. She was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2023 and has won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award multiple times.

Records and achievements Athapaththu's performances in 2023 and 2024 further strengthened her reputation as one of the leading players in women's cricket. In 2023, she became the first Sri Lankan woman to top the ICC ODI batting rankings.

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In April 2024, she produced another memorable innings, scoring an unbeaten 195 off 139 balls against South Africa in Potchefstroom. Her knock helped Sri Lanka chase down 302, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in women's ODI cricket at the time.

Later that year, she captained Sri Lanka to their maiden Women's Asia Cup title. Sri Lanka defeated India in the final, with Athapaththu scoring 61 off 43 deliveries. She finished the tournament as its leading run-scorer with 304 runs.

She has played in just one season of the WPL, in 2024, when she turned up for UP Warriorz. She played four matches and scored 28 runs while also taking three wickets.

Apart from the WPL, she has also played in other leagues, including the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.