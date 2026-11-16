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Meet Georgia Prestwidge - Victoria pacer who wreaked havoc with 5/25 in Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder WBBL 2026 tie

Riding on Georgia Prestwidge's 5/25 Melbourne Stars defeated Sydney Thunder by six runs in a match of WBBL 2026. 

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Nov 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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Georgia Prestwidge of Melbourne Stars picked up 5/25 against Sydney Thunder in WBBL 2026.
Georgia Prestwidge of Melbourne Stars picked up 5/25 against Sydney Thunder in WBBL 2026. (@StarsBBL)
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Georgia Prestwidge stole the show on Monday at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney as the Melbourne Stars pacer picked a five-wicket haul to lead her team to a narrow six-run victory in a low-scoring affair in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

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This was Melbourne Stars' second victory in seven matches after their five consecutive losses in WBBL. The Meg Lanning-led side are placed seventh in the WBBL 2026 points table with just four points, while Sydney Thunder are just a spot above with same points but played a game less.

Also Read | Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Sophie Devine steps in for Beth Mooney

Batting first, Melbourne Stars had a disastrous start with Amy Jones and Carly Leeson walking back within the powerplay. Zoe Samuel followed suit as Stars were reeling at 38/3 in 6.5 overs. It was Lanning and Naomi Stalenberg, whose identical knocks of 28, revived the Stars innings.

Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Prestwidge and Rhys McKenna all fell for single digits as it looked impossible for Stars to reach even the hundred-run mark. But it was Kim Garth's unbeaten 19 off 12 balls, that took Stars towards at least a respectable 120/9 in 20 overs.

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For Thunders, Nicola Hancock was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets, while the Nadine de Klerk and Samantha Bates took two wickets each.

Also Read | Nicola Carey hits 66 on WBBL return after son's birth as Hurricanes post 138/5

Georgia Prestwidge wrecks havoc

In reply, Sydney Thunder lost captain Phoebe Litchfield in the very first over of the chase. But it was Anika Learoyd's 33-run innings and the next three partnerships that helped the home team inch towards victory.

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Learoyd added 22 runs with Georgia Voll (second wicket), 21 runs with Heather Knight (third wicket) and 38 runs with Tahlia Wilson (fourth wicket). Introduced into the attack in the seventh over, Prestwidge struck on her third ball, when Knight holed out to Garth for 9.

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Since then, it was all Prestwidge as she dismissed Wilson, Laura Harris, Jemma Barsby and Hancock to finish with 5/25 as Sydney Thunder lost their last seven wickets for only 26 runs to be all out for 114 in 19.3 overs.

Also Read | Nicola Carey's 150th WBBL match: Luck betrays Hobart Hurricanes skipper

In fact, Prestwidge became only the second Melbourne Stars bowler to take a five-wicket haul in WBBL after Sophie Day in 2023.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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