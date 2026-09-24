Meet Jack Edwards: Australian all-rounder, who was bought by SRH for IPL 2026, makes debut vs South Africa in 1st ODI

Australia have handed debut to all-rounder Jack Edwards in the first ODI against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. The seam-bowling all-rounder came in place of Pat Cummins, who sat out of the game as a part of the workload management, considering the upcoming Test series against the Proteas, which is a part of the World Test Championship.

Advertisement

Edwards was handed over the men's Australia ODI cap no.254 by Cummins just before the toss. In the absence of Cummins, T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh is leading the side and opted to bowl first in an overcast morning.

Australia are coming after hammering Zimbabwe 3-0 in the recent ODI series. Interestingly, Australia are yet to win a bilateral ODI series against South Africa and the reigning world champions will be eager to change the statistics this time. The series also serves both teams in the buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Who is Jack Edwards? All you need to know Edwards possess a strong domestic backing in terms of runs and wickets. The New South Wales cricketer has a great List A record, scoring 882 runs in 36 matches at a strike rate of 90.18. With the ball, the right-arm medium pacer has taken 24 wickets at an economy of 4.92.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old was initially scheduled to travel to India with the Australian A squad, but was rushed to South Africa, as a late injury replacement for Billy Stanlake.

Earlier, Edwards has already made his international debut for Australia in a T20I against Pakistan in Lahore in January 2026. He scored just five runs with the ball and conceded 25 runs in his two overs, without taking a wicket as Australia lost the game.

Jack Edwards in franchise T20 leagues Edwards has also been a prominent face in the Big Bash League (BBL) over the years. Representing Sydney Sixers, Edwards has already played 63 matches, scoring 696 runs and took 38 wickets. However, he is yet to score a fifty in BBL so far. He has also played 18 matches in Major League Cricket (MLC) for Washington Freedom, scoring 164 runs and took 20 wickets.

Advertisement

Edwards was picked in he Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2026 season by 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹3 crore (US$333,000 approx.), but was ruled out without playing a game due to a foot injury.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in