Meet Jayant Goyat - 21-year-old Indian Air Force Agniveer makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy 2026-27 for Services

Every Ranji Trophy unearths several new talents every year. Services fast bowler Jayant Goyat is one of them in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy. The 21-year-old just made heads turn with a maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket against Delhi in an Elite Group C encounter.

Advertisement

Despite Goyat's effort, Delhi secured a 78-run first-innings lead. Services responded strongly with the bat, with Mohit Ahlawat scoring a hard-fought 142 and skipper Rajat Paliwal's 116 as they declared at 397/9. In reply, Yash Dhull scored a hundred as Delhi ended at 168/4 while chasing 320.

Having made his first-class debut for Services in 2024 as a 19-year-old, Goyat played just 13 games so far. Besides his bowling, Goyat is a handy batter down the order with a half century to his name already. Against Delhi, Goyat contributed with a gritty 31 to take Services near 400-mark.

Cricket runs in Jayant Goyat's family Cricket runs in the Goyat family. Born in Bhiwani in Haryana, a place better known for producing Olympics-sports athletes, Jayant was always supported by his family for cricket, especially his father, Dr Wazir Singh Goyat. Dr Wazir played cricket for Haryana during his heyday.

Advertisement

Dr Wazir was a part of the Haryana squad during Kapil Dev's last season, but never got to make his debut for the state. Dr Wazir, who is working as a professor of physical education at Maharaja Neempal Singh Government College in Bhiwani, always encouraged his son to pursue cricket.

But Goyat also has another side beyond cricket. The Services fast bowler is also serving in the Indian Air Force after being recruited under the Agniveer scheme. A batting all-rounder, Goyat idolised legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Jayant Goyat once considered quitting cricket But in his short career, Goyat considered quitting cricket. The lanky 6' 4'' pacer was on stand-by for the Indian team for the 2024 U-19 World Cup, because of his batting heroics. He had also scored a hundred in an U-19 Challenger Series before the 2024 U-19 World Cup.

Advertisement

Also Read | Not the former Indian captain! Meet Rohit Sharma who plays for Jammu and Kashmir

However, it was around that time he considered quitting cricket because of a lean patch in one of the district-based tournaments in Haryana. But it was his father who persuaded him to persevere.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in