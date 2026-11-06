Meet Jayant Goyat - 21-year-old Indian Air Force Agniveer makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy 2026-27 for Services

Every Ranji Trophy unearths several new talents every year. Services fast bowler Jayant Goyat is one of them in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy. The 21-year-old just made heads turn with a maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket against Delhi in an Elite Group C encounter.
Despite Goyat's effort, Delhi secured a 78-run first-innings lead. Services responded strongly with the bat, with Mohit Ahlawat scoring a hard-fought 142 and skipper Rajat Paliwal's 116 as they declared at 397/9. In reply, Yash Dhull scored a hundred as Delhi ended at 168/4 while chasing 320.
Having made his first-class debut for Services in 2024 as a 19-year-old, Goyat played just 13 games so far. Besides his bowling, Goyat is a handy batter down the order with a half century to his name already. Against Delhi, Goyat contributed with a gritty 31 to take Services near 400-mark.
Cricket runs in the Goyat family. Born in Bhiwani in Haryana, a place better known for producing Olympics-sports athletes, Jayant was always supported by his family for cricket, especially his father, Dr Wazir Singh Goyat. Dr Wazir played cricket for Haryana during his heyday.
Dr Wazir was a part of the Haryana squad during Kapil Dev's last season, but never got to make his debut for the state. Dr Wazir, who is working as a professor of physical education at Maharaja Neempal Singh Government College in Bhiwani, always encouraged his son to pursue cricket.
But Goyat also has another side beyond cricket. The Services fast bowler is also serving in the Indian Air Force after being recruited under the Agniveer scheme. A batting all-rounder, Goyat idolised legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis.
But in his short career, Goyat considered quitting cricket. The lanky 6' 4'' pacer was on stand-by for the Indian team for the 2024 U-19 World Cup, because of his batting heroics. He had also scored a hundred in an U-19 Challenger Series before the 2024 U-19 World Cup.
However, it was around that time he considered quitting cricket because of a lean patch in one of the district-based tournaments in Haryana. But it was his father who persuaded him to persevere.