Meet Joanna Child: Portugal cricketer who became second-oldest T20I debutant at 64

Joanna Child made history when, at the age of 64, she made her international debut for Portugal during a three-match T20I series against Norway recently. At 64 years and 181 days, Joanna Child became the second-oldest T20I debutant in women's cricket.

Gibraltar's Sally Barton holds the record for the oldest cricketer to make her international debut among women. At 66 years and 334 days, she played her first match against Estonia last year.

Overall, the record for the oldest T20I debutant is held by Andrew Brownlee of the Falkland Islands.

The story of Joanna Child should inspire upcoming cricketers to believe that age is just a barrier and not to lose hope. Calling Joanna Child an “inspiration”, Portugal captain Sarah Foo-Ryland, 44, praised the determination of her teammate and said Child will inspire many cricketers in the country.

Meanwhile, Portugal featured a unique age diversity, as two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old also played alongside Joanna Child. They are Ishreet Cheema (15), Mariam Waseem and Afsheen Ahmed (both 16).

How Joanna Child fared on debut? Joanna Child could score only two runs off eight balls on debut after coming to bat at No10. She was clean bowled by Ramya Immadi. Joanna Child didn't get a chance to bat in the next two games. Her only opportunity with the ball came in the second game when the right-arm medium pacer bowled just four deliveries and conceded 11 runs.

As far as the results of the games are concerned, Portugal won the opening game by 16 runs while defending 109 runs. Norway levelled the series 1-1 after they successfully chased the target of 137 with eight balls to spare and five wickets in hand in the second game.

Portugal won the series decider. In the third game, they chased 125 runs with nine wickets to spare and won the series 2-1.