Meet Lakshya Raichandani - Uttarakhand's 18-year-old leads from the front to set up IND vs PAK 2026 U-19 Asia Cup final

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani struck a solid 93 as India pummelled Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semifinal on Thursday to set up a final clash against Pakistan in the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. Once pacer Ishan Sood-led Indian bowlers restricted Afghanistan to a below-par 227 for eight, victory for India was always a formality.

Raichandani's 90-ball innings (13x4, 1x6) ensured that India reached the target in just 36.5 overs. They made 230/2. Earlier, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to book their berth in the summit clash. Pakistan had earlier beaten India in the group stages of this event.

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The final is scheduled to be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14.

Raichandani was hardly troubled by Afghanistan bowlers, who have actually done quite well in this tournament. The right-hander never really looked in a rush; still, he made runs at a strike rate of over 100.

In fact, Raichandani's first fifty came off just 39 balls. A full-blooded pull off Mohammad Ali carried him to 49 before a single in the next ball took him to fifty. But Raichandani, who added 117 runs in 17 overs with opening partner Aaryavir Sehwag (51) and 77 with VK Vineeth (57 not out) for the second wicket, settled down to a more sedate pace after that.

Raichandani played some cracking pulls and drives down the ground to keep India ahead of the curve. Vineeth, who reached his fifty in 61 balls, was equally impressive, and he ended the match with four and six in successive balls off Noor Ali.

But a rather surprising moment of indiscretion led to Raichandani's downfall. He tried to lift off-spinner Sohail Khan over extra cover but could not get under the ball, merely scooping it to Mohammad Ali, who completed a fine diving catch. India were so close to the target by then.

Sehwag too did his part in the initial phase of the chase, hammering three sixes to pile pressure on the Afghans.

Who is Lakshya Raichandani? Raichandani is a known name in Indian domestic cricket, especially in the age-group circles. Born in 2008, Raichandani is a batting all-rounder and can bowl occasional off-breaks. He is a top-order batter and can shuffle within the top four slots.

He progressed through Uttarakhand's Under-16 and Under-19 systems before making his first-class debut with the senior team in the Ranji Trophy. He was also a part of the India U-19 team against Australia U-19 for the youth Tests and one-dayers earlier this year.

Raichandani had a great 2026. He announced himself with a remarkable 207 off 324 balls in the first Youth Test for India U-19 against Sri Lanka U-19 at Galle. The right-hander followed that with a hundred in the second youth Test -100 off 116 deliveries - and amassed 307 runs in three innings.

Lakshya Raichandani's high at U-19 level Following his stellar show against Sri Lanka U-19, Raichandani was handed the captaincy for the youth one-day and Test series against Australia U-19. He scored an unbeaten 110 off 106 balls in the final youth one-day against Australia U-19. Days later, Raichandani scored his second double hundred at the U-19 level - an unbeaten 210.