Meet Lakshya Raichandani - Uttarakhand's 18-year-old leads from the front to set up IND vs PAK 2026 U-19 Asia Cup final

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani struck a solid 93 as India pummelled Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semifinal on Thursday to set up a final clash against Pakistan in the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. Once pacer Ishan Sood-led Indian bowlers restricted Afghanistan to a below-par 227 for eight, victory for India was always a formality.

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Raichandani's 90-ball innings (13x4, 1x6) ensured that India reached the target in just 36.5 overs. They made 230/2. Earlier, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to book their berth in the summit clash. Pakistan had earlier beaten India in the group stages of this event.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan final confirmed as IND defeat AFG in U19 Asia Cup 2026 clash

The final is scheduled to be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14.

Raichandani was hardly troubled by Afghanistan bowlers, who have actually done quite well in this tournament. The right-hander never really looked in a rush; still, he made runs at a strike rate of over 100.

In fact, Raichandani's first fifty came off just 39 balls. A full-blooded pull off Mohammad Ali carried him to 49 before a single in the next ball took him to fifty. But Raichandani, who added 117 runs in 17 overs with opening partner Aaryavir Sehwag (51) and 77 with VK Vineeth (57 not out) for the second wicket, settled down to a more sedate pace after that.

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Raichandani played some cracking pulls and drives down the ground to keep India ahead of the curve. Vineeth, who reached his fifty in 61 balls, was equally impressive, and he ended the match with four and six in successive balls off Noor Ali.

But a rather surprising moment of indiscretion led to Raichandani's downfall. He tried to lift off-spinner Sohail Khan over extra cover but could not get under the ball, merely scooping it to Mohammad Ali, who completed a fine diving catch. India were so close to the target by then.

Sehwag too did his part in the initial phase of the chase, hammering three sixes to pile pressure on the Afghans.

Who is Lakshya Raichandani? Raichandani is a known name in Indian domestic cricket, especially in the age-group circles. Born in 2008, Raichandani is a batting all-rounder and can bowl occasional off-breaks. He is a top-order batter and can shuffle within the top four slots.

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He progressed through Uttarakhand's Under-16 and Under-19 systems before making his first-class debut with the senior team in the Ranji Trophy. He was also a part of the India U-19 team against Australia U-19 for the youth Tests and one-dayers earlier this year.

Raichandani had a great 2026. He announced himself with a remarkable 207 off 324 balls in the first Youth Test for India U-19 against Sri Lanka U-19 at Galle. The right-hander followed that with a hundred in the second youth Test -100 off 116 deliveries - and amassed 307 runs in three innings.

Lakshya Raichandani's high at U-19 level Following his stellar show against Sri Lanka U-19, Raichandani was handed the captaincy for the youth one-day and Test series against Australia U-19. He scored an unbeaten 110 off 106 balls in the final youth one-day against Australia U-19. Days later, Raichandani scored his second double hundred at the U-19 level - an unbeaten 210.

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In his seven first-class matches for Uttarakhand, Raichandani scored 304 runs, with a best of 86 at an average of 33.77.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in