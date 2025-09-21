Meet Mithun Manhas: 5 things to know about former Delhi skipper, likely to be new BCCI chief

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India looking for its new president, former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner for the post, reported PTI.

Earlier on Saturday, some seasoned BCCI administrators and key decision makers held a rather informal meeting in New Delhi to finalise the candidates for the vacant posts in the Board ahead of the annual general meeting on September 28.

Apart from Manhas, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhatt's name has also come into the fray.

The BCCI is looking to appoint a successor to president Roger Binny and a new IPL chairman as incumbent Arun Dhumal is likely to go for a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative period of six years.

All about Mithun Manhas: 1. Considered as one of the most dependable figures in domestic cricket, Manhas debuted in 1997/98 and was a steady middle-order batter for Delhi.

2. He guided Delhi to the Ranji Trophy title in 2007-08, where he scored 921 runs at an average of 57.56.

3. Though he never made it to the India team, he has played 157 first-class matches, amassing 9714 runs, averaging over 45 with 27 hundreds.

4. Besides appearing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and the now-defunct Pune Warriors, Manhas played 130 List A and 91 T20 matches for Delhi.

5. Mithun Manhas was involved as director of cricket operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

In 130 List A matches, Manhans scored 4126 runs at an average of 45.84. He scored five centuries and his highest was 148.

While in 91 T20s, Manhas scored 1170 runs at an average of 21.66.