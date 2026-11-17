Mohammad Abbas created havoc with two wickets on the first morning of the second Test against Sri Lanka, giving Pakistan the upper hand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan rocked the visiting batting lineup, who lost their first five wickets with just 36 runs on the board in the first 17.1 overs.
Sent to bat on a greenish surface by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Sri Lanka lost opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the fourth over. With the momentum on their side, Pakistan continued to keep the opposition under pressure with tight line and length. Abbas, who had taken two wickets in the drawn first Test, struck in the ninth over for his first of the day.
The 36-year-old banged a fullish delivery on line which Dinesh Chandimal leaned across for a defensive push. The ball takes a thick inside edge onto his pads and went straight to Azan Awais at short leg. Four overs later, Abbas was in the thick of action again, this time, it was Kamindu Mendis.
Against a short of a length delivery that held back at the deck, Mendis stood tall for an early push to the left of short cover. Playing just his second Test, Tayyab Arif perfectly timed his dive to complete the catch.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against Sri Lanka. The two-match series, which is part of World Test Championship (WTC), is tied after the drawn first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week. The second test was relocated to Rawalpindi because of increased levels of smog at Lahore.
Both teams made one lineup change. Pakistan selected seam all-rounder Aamer Jamal in place of spin all-rounder Arafat Minhas, who was one of the four Pakistan players on debut in the first test and made a half-century in the first innings. Sri Lanka opted for specialist spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and left out Dilshan Madushanka.
Pakistan are in last place in this WTC cycle, winning only two of the 10 test matches, while Sri Lanka is at No. 7 with one win, two losses and four draws.
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Ghazi Ghori, Aamer Jamal, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Saqib Khan.
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.