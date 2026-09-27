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Meet Naman Dhir: India's newest ODI debutant during IND vs WI who impressed with 64-ball 173 in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Naman Dhir recently impressed everyone with his batting at the recently-concluded Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026. After Abhishek Sharma joined India duty, Dhir led Amritsar Soormas to the title.  

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Sep 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Naman Dhir (L) gets his maiden India cap from captain Shubman Gill.
Naman Dhir (L) gets his maiden India cap from captain Shubman Gill. (BCCI/X)
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Naman Dhir became India's latest ODI debutant when the Punjab all-rounder was handed his debut international cap just before first ODI against West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. The Mumbai Indians star earned his maiden India call-up in the series after a series of impressive shows for his state team, franchise leagues and India A.

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Captain Shubman Gill handed the debut cap to Naman at the team huddle. Dhir's inclusion comes in after premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the series due to injury. With Nitish Kumar Reddy not fit to bowl a full quota of 10 overs, Dhir was given a spot in the playing XI.

Also Read | IND vs WI Live Score, 1st ODI: India's Naman Dhir makes India debut

With Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the side, Dhir will give the option of a third spinner for India. Prasidh Krishna will lead the pace attack, with Gurnoor Brar in company. Reddy will fill in the third seamer's role. “We are going with four bowlers and then two all-rounders with Reddy and Naman, who makes his debut,” said captain Shubman at the toss.

Who is Naman Dhir? All you need to know

The right-hander came into limelight during his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Mumbai Indians. Batting at no.6 or 7, Dhir's ability to hit long boundaries along with his part-time off-spin, made him one of the talents to keep an eye on to.

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His knock of 62 runs off just 28 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 during Mumbai Indians' final league game, established him as one of the dangerous power-hitters in the game. Since then, Dhir didn't look back as he earned opportunities for India A in 2025.

Also Read | IND vs WI: What happened when Virat Kohli played in Thiruvananthapuram last time

His maiden India call-up was also a reward for his blistering show with the bat during the recently concluded Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026.Playing for Amritsar Soormas, Dhir amassed 655 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 217.6. During the tournament, Dhir scored two hundreds and three fifty-plus scores, with a best of 173 runs off 64 balls against Mohali Kings.

With the ball, Dhir also took seven wickets. Notably, Dhir took over the captaincy after regular skipper Abhishek Sharma went for national duty and led his team to the trophy. In fact, it was eight days after his 173-run knock, Dhir received his maiden India call-up.

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For Punjab, Dhir has played 20 first-class games, scoring 669 runs and taking 17 wickets. He also played 14 List-A games, with 351 run and seven wickets in his tally.

Also Read | Virat Kohli chases multiple Sachin Tendulkar records in ODIs against Windies

India vs West Indies 1nd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

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West Indies XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk, c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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