Meet Parashar Joshi: Cricket umpire who once faced Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik now officiates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in IPL

Parashar Joshi became a talk of the town when fans on social media found his resemblance to India batter and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer during an Women's Premier League (WPL) match last year. The Pune lad immediately became a meme material on social media.

Advertisement

But little did anyone know that Joshi once had grabbed the limelight at the Indian Idol stage back in 2008. Joshi, who completed his engineering in computer from Pune Institute of Computer Technology, had been trying his hand at Indian Idol from the first season itself in 2005.

However, it was until the 2008 season, Joshi got his first break when he eventually made it to the piano round (it was called second round back then). 15 years back, Joshi faced the likes of legendary singers Javed Akhtar, Kailash Kher and Anu Malik, the video of which he had shared on Instagram two years ago.

"18th Oct 2008. 15 years!! How time flies!! If only the 23-yr-old me knew then what an adventure the next 15 years were gonna be," Parashar wrote in caption. Although Joshi exited the show soon after, he made singing his profession besides continuing playing cricket alongside.

Advertisement

Joshi's cricket connection A fan of Sachin Tendulkar, Joshi started playing club cricket in Pune since he was a teenager. But by 2005, Joshi realised that he won't be able to make to the top level. However, he kept playing cricket to maintain his physical fitness. Besides continuing as a singer, Joshi cracked several exams to be selected in the BCCI's panel of umpires in 2015.

Post that, the 30-year-old officiated in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy before getting a big break in WPL 2024 in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants.

Joshi makes IPL debut in CSK vs DC in Chennai The next year, Joshi was one of the seven umpires introduced by BCCI in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He finally made his IPL debut at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5 involving MS Dhoni and KL Rahul.

Advertisement

Since then, Joshi has officiated in the games involving the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and many more.

Besides his love for cricket, Joshi still performs across India and creates new music and covers of old songs. He also has 13000 listeners on Spotify from 48 countries.