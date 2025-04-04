Meet Raj Angad Bawa, India’s U19 WC final hero who replaced injured Rohit Sharma during MI vs LSG match at IPL 2025

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Playing their fourth match in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, Mumbai Indians handed a team debut to all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa.

Raj Angad Bawa's name was announced by skipper Hardik Pandya as former skipper Rohit Sharma's replacement. Sharma was left out of the side because of a knee injury.

Who is Raj Angad Bawa? Bawa is an all-rounder who has been in the limelight after being a part of the victorious Indian team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2022. He clinched a five-wicket haul against England in the final with his pace attack. In that match, he also contributed 35 valuable runs. This helped India lift the trophy for the fifth time and made him the ‘Player of the Match’.

Bawa is the only Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the U19 World Cup final. He is considered the next Hardik Pandya by many critics, according to a Times Now report.

In 2022, Bawa made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings and represented the franchise in two games that season. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹30 Lakh.

Stats-wise, Bawa played 11 First-Class and List-A games each in his young career and also played 20 T20 matches. He scored one First-Class hundred and took two four-wicket hauls in List-A cricket.

Bawa comes from a family with a rich sporting history, reported One Cricket. His grandfather, Tarlochan Bawa, was an Olympic gold medalist in hockey, and his father is among the renowned coaches who unearthed Yuvraj Singh's talent.

About MI Vs LSG Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants scored 203/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh slammed 60 runs, while Aiden Markram hit 53 runs. Ayush Badoni and David Miller contributed 30 and 27 runs each.

For MI, Hardik Pandya took a fifer (5/36), registering his best-ever T20 figures. He is also the first captain in the tournament's history to take a five-wicket haul in the IPL. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Akash Deep.