Meet Rajandeep Singh: An Arshdeep Singh look-a-like from Jharkhand who impresses Sanju Samson at India nets in Ranchi

When the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan were making most of the net session at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium on the eve of the second T20I between India and West Indies, a boy from the state, far away from everyone's attention, quietly went on his routine and did the job.

Advertisement

Meet Rajandeep Singh - a right-arm off-break bowler with just 11 T20s and 12 List A games to his tally. While Kishan, Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma and Sooryavanshi went the balls to the stands with utmost ease, Rajandeep made sure none of the big names hit him at the stands.

Not only the 24-year-old bowled with confidence and discipline, but also beat the Indian batters and drew edges and and force them play some miscued shots. "I got to know what I can do better and what are the crucial things I need to work on," Rajandeep told PTI in Ranchi.

"I also got the experience of knowing that I can't bowl too loose. It was a good feeling to bowl today. The batsmen were saying that I was bowling well. Sanju sir was also saying that I was bowling well," added Rajandeep, who was first mistaken as Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

For a cricketer who once made up his mind of quitting the game due to financial difficulties, bowling to keading Indian players was a new motivation to work on and to grow better and upwards.

Product of Jharkhand's growing cricket system Rajandeep is another product of Jharkhand's growing cricket system. He was a part of the Jharkhand side under Ishan Kishan that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year. Against Punjab, he returned impressive figures of 1/30 where the opponents scored 235/6 before Jharkhand chased down the target in just 19 overs to win by six wickets.

He finished the tournament with five wickets from eight matches and also contributed with the bat, scoring 200 runs in seven innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of over 186. At the Jharkhand Premier League, Rajandeep took eight wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 9.24.

Advertisement

Rajandeep also grabbed the spotlight at the CK Nayuku Trophy this season, scoring remarkable 400 not out from 387 balls against Meghalaya, an innings that has put him firmly on the radar of IPL scouts. For Rajandeep, the main focus is to do well in matches and trials.

Rajandeep Singh's struggles Behind Rajandeep's little success so far is a harsh reality. A son of a school bus driver father Kulwant Singh and mother Surinder Kaur, Rajandee's parents found it hard to fund his training. It was in 2016, Rajandeep even came close to quitting cricket, but begged to his parents to give him one more year to prove himself.

“But I told them just give me one year and I went to represent Jharkhand U-16 side and since then I've been a regular,” recalled Rajandeep, who had to quit his studies after Class 12 to concentrate fully on cricket. While his family relocated to their native Jalandhar in 2016 after the death of his grandmother and financial struggles, Rajandeep chose to stay in Jharkhand.

Advertisement

His performances have since attracted interest from IPL franchises, with two or three teams calling him for trials. "My family has full support and they want me to excel. There were difficult times, but things have fallen into place. My father still drives a school bus in Jalandhar and things have finally become normal. My full focus is now on cricket," he added.

Advertisement

A fan of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, Rajandeep's career took a turn for good with Kishan's guidance. He stated that Kishan's advice has helped him understand what it takes to be a genuine all-rounder.

"Ishan bhaiya had a very good team and he shared a lot of his experience with us. We benefited a lot from him," he said. "He had told me that if you want to be an all-rounder, you have to do well in both departments. He focused on that and did well in the CK Nayudu Trophy."

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in