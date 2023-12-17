Sai Sudharsan, bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹20 lakh, shines in his ODI debut
He made the chase look like a cakewalk. Sai Sudharsanreached his maiden ODI fifty in 41 balls, with eight fours in his debut ODI match
Sai Sudharsan was acquired by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs20 lakh. Southpaw Sai Sudharsan burst onto the scene in the local domestic T20 league in Chennai with his nonchalant batting amassing 358 runs in eight matches at a healthy strike-rate of 143.8. A member of the Tamil Nadu senior squad across formats now, Sai Sudharsan has been truly impressive so much so that he was invited for selection by as many as six IPL franchises.
The game-defining moment was the second over of the game when Arshdeep nipped back-to-back wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen.
