Meet Saransh Jain, the MP spinner who ran riot against Bihar with a seven-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain ran riot during his team's Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Bihar in Indore on Monday. He registered excellent figures of 7/40 from 13 overs to rattle out Bihar for just 99 runs on day one of the match.

Advertisement

In their reply, Madhya Pradesh were 105/0 after 18 overs at the time of writing this report, having taken a six-run lead. Yash Dubey was unbeaten on 63, whereas Saksham Purohit was not out on 36.

Fourth-placed Madhya Pradesh came into this match on the back of two consecutive draws, and had six points from the two games.

Advertisement

Bihar, on the other hand, is in eighth and last place in the Elite Group A standings with two losses, meaning that the Sakibul Gani-led side is yet to open their account in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy.

Who is Saransh Jain? Saransh Jain is a 33-year-old all-rounder who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and has also played for India in Tests. His father, Subodh Jain, was a former professional cricketer who played for Madhya Pradesh.

Subodh has played an important role in his son's cricketing career, having coached him from a very young age. Saransh made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2014-15 season, when his team took on Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match in December 2014.

Advertisement

His breakthrough season in domestic cricket came during the 2021-22 season, when he played a crucial role in helping his team clinch their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. He took 13 wickets in six innings and scored a crucial half-century in the final against Mumbai.

He was even more instrumental in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign, scoring 518 runs and taking 30 wickets as Madhya Pradesh reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to Jammu & Kashmir.

He also enjoyed a productive Duleep Trophy campaign in 2025 for Central Zone, in which he scored 136 runs from three innings and picked up 16 wickets to finish as the tournament's top wicket-taker.

When Saransh dealt with difficult times However, amid all the success on the field, his life off the field was vastly different. Saransh's father was diagnosed with mouth cancer when the youngster was on an exposure tour of Australia with the Madhya Pradesh cricket team in 2014.

Advertisement

Saransh's family, however, hid the news of his father's cancer from him so that Saransh could focus completely on cricket. It was only when Saransh returned home that he found out about his father's cancer and the chemotherapy. Saransh's father has since survived the cancer.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I vs New Zealand with adductor strain

The 33-year-old eventually went on to make his senior India debut during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August this year.

He has played just one Test so far, which was the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The right-arm off-break bowler finished with figures of 2/69 and 1/98 in both the innings.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.