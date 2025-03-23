It's been a dream last six months for Satyanarayana Raju. Having been picked by Mumbai Indians in November last year during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia, the Andhra Pradesh pacer found himself in the playing XI against a star-studded Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Satyanarayana Raju could have warmed the bench in IPL 2025 like many other youngsters in the Mumbai Indians set-up. However, the unavailability of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah paved the way for the 25-year-old, with the likes of experienced Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar in company.

Who is Satyanarayana Raju? Satyanarayana Raju impressed the Mumbai Indians scouts with his performances in the Andhra Premier League 2024. Playing for Rayalaseema Kings, Satyanarayana Raju took eight wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.15.

That's not all. Satyanarayana Raju was also among wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where he scalped seven wickets in as many games at an average of 26.85 and an economy of 8.23 for Andhra Pradesh. In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, the right-arm pacer picked 16 wickets in six games at an average of 30.18.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected bowl first against Mumbai Indians. For Mumbai Indians, besides Satyanarayana Raju, South African Ryan Rickelton made his IPL debut. Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) also made their debut for the five-time champions.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.