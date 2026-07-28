Meet Subhadeep Ghosh - Ex-Assam cricketer set to take over as India's fielding coach in Gautam Gambhir's backroom staff

The BCCI bid goodbye to assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip on Tuesday, after Indian cricket board decided not to renew the contracts of the two individuals on Tuesday. The development was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

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A former Dutch international, Ten Doeschate was brought in by head coach Gautam Gambhir, as he was promised the role of a fielding coach. Dilip, who set high standards in fielding, during Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach, was initially set to leave along with Abhishek Nayar in 2025.

However, upon several senior cricketer's insistence, Dilip was given a one-year extension. As a result, Ten Doeschate was left with no clarity on his role in his two years of service to the Indian cricket team. Taking India's recent fielding lapses into consideration, the BCCI decided to have a change.

The Indian team will have a new fielding coach for their upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. Although Saikia stated that two-three names are being discussed, it is believed that former India women's and A team support staff Subhadeep Ghosh is tipped to take over.

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Who is Shubhadeep Ghosh? All you need to know Subhadeep is a former cricketer from Assam. The 57-year-old has represented his state in 17 First-Class and 17 List A matches between 1994 and 2005. Fondly known as Joy in cricketing circles, he carved his reputation as one of the most agile fielders during his time before eventually transitioning into elite coaching.

Subhadeep has been in the system for last six to seven years since the time of Dravid at the National Cricket Academy, which has now become BCCI's Centre for Excellence. He was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup in Indian Premier League during their 2014 title-winning campaign.

Post that, Subhadeep has also served as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals. As far the national team is concerned, he was the Indian women's national team, fielding coach during their tour of Australia in 2021.

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Subhadeep also overlooked the fielding for India A and India U-19, including their 2024 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in