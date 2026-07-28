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Meet Subhadeep Ghosh - Ex-Assam cricketer set to take over as India's fielding coach in Gautam Gambhir's backroom staff

The BCCI has decided not to renew the contract of Indian fielding coach T Dilip after the England tour. Former India A, India U19 and India women fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh is set to take over, replacing Dilip.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Jul 2026, 10:46 PM IST
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Subhadeep Ghosh is the frontrunner to be the new fielding coach of the Indian men's senior team.
Subhadeep Ghosh is the frontrunner to be the new fielding coach of the Indian men's senior team.
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The BCCI bid goodbye to assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip on Tuesday, after Indian cricket board decided not to renew the contracts of the two individuals on Tuesday. The development was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

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A former Dutch international, Ten Doeschate was brought in by head coach Gautam Gambhir, as he was promised the role of a fielding coach. Dilip, who set high standards in fielding, during Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach, was initially set to leave along with Abhishek Nayar in 2025.

Also Read | Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India's assistant coach, to rejoin KKR in IPL

However, upon several senior cricketer's insistence, Dilip was given a one-year extension. As a result, Ten Doeschate was left with no clarity on his role in his two years of service to the Indian cricket team. Taking India's recent fielding lapses into consideration, the BCCI decided to have a change.

The Indian team will have a new fielding coach for their upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. Although Saikia stated that two-three names are being discussed, it is believed that former India women's and A team support staff Subhadeep Ghosh is tipped to take over.

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Who is Shubhadeep Ghosh? All you need to know

Subhadeep is a former cricketer from Assam. The 57-year-old has represented his state in 17 First-Class and 17 List A matches between 1994 and 2005. Fondly known as Joy in cricketing circles, he carved his reputation as one of the most agile fielders during his time before eventually transitioning into elite coaching.

Subhadeep has been in the system for last six to seven years since the time of Dravid at the National Cricket Academy, which has now become BCCI's Centre for Excellence. He was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup in Indian Premier League during their 2014 title-winning campaign.

Post that, Subhadeep has also served as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals. As far the national team is concerned, he was the Indian women's national team, fielding coach during their tour of Australia in 2021.

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Also Read | BCCI to evaluate Gambhir's support staff after disastrous tours of IRE, ENG

Subhadeep also overlooked the fielding for India A and India U-19, including their 2024 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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