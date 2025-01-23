Umar Nazir Mir grabbed the headlines on Thursday when the Jammu and Kashmir pacer dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma on his Ranji Trophy return after 10 years. An experienced campaigner for Jammu and Kashmir, the 6 foot 4 inches tall pacer outfoxed Rohit with a rising short-pitched delivery that took the edge of the right-hander's bat and went straight to Paras Dogra at short mid-off.

That wasn't all for Umar Nazir Mir as the 31-year-old right-arm seamer then accounted for Hardik Tamore, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to finish with figures of 11-2-41-4. Mumbai were all out for 120 in their first innings at the BKC Ground.

Who is Umar Nazir Mir? All you need to know Hailing from Malikpora, a small town in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Nazir Mir faced early struggles before making his name in the country's domestic cricket scenario.

Idolising the legendary Glenn McGrath, Umar Nazir Mir big frame and height made him a nightmare for the opposition batters. His body structure also allows him to move the ball swiftly in addition to the pace and bounce which he generates. Umar Nazir Mir was also selected for in the India C squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy.

Umar Nazir Mir records in domestic cricket Having made his first-class debut in 2013, Umar Nazir Mir has been a consistent performer for Jammu and Kashmir for the last 12 years. In his 57 first-class matches (before the Mumbai game), Umar Nazir Mir has taken 138 wickets so far, including six five-wicket hauls.

In List A cricket, Umar Nazir Mir has accumulated 57 wickets while in T20s, he had 32 wickets. His best figures came against Services last year in Ranji Trophy when he picked 6/53 in Srinagar.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Umar Nazir Mir is playing his third game and took 15 wickets so far including the 4/41 against Mumbai.