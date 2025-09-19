Meet Vinayak Shukla - Kuldeep Yadav's childhood friend from Kanpur, who left Indian cricket in 2021 to chase Oman dream

Oman might have been eliminated from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after back-to-back two losses, but wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla is more than excited to play India on Friday in the final Group A encounter in Abu Dhabi despite knowing its a dead rubber. For Shukla, it would be a reunion with his childhood friends Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh. Born in Kanpur, Shukla started playing cricket at a young age like all children do and gradually made it to the club level.

While Shukla represented PSE, Kuldeep played for Rovers Club as the duo frequently crossed paths in local matches. However, lack of opportunities at the state level made Shukla travel around the country in search for opportunities. Idolising legendary MS Dhoni, Shukla took guidance from former India internationals Manoj Tiwary and Ashok Dinda in Bengal.

He even met former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik when the latter was representing Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League and also played against the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Azharuddeen (from Kerala). However, it was in 2021, Shukla decided to take the risk and shifted to Oman to chase his cricketing dream.

How did the move to Oman happened? During his struggling days, after consultation to some senior players, Shukla went to one his coaches Prakash Palande, who advised him to move to Muscat. “He gave me an opportunity to go to Muscat,” Shukla told TOI. “He told me I’d have to stay there for around two years, and if I performed well, I could get a chance to represent the country after about three years.”

But playing cricket in Oman wasn't easy as he took up a job of a data operator to meet his daily needs. Life wasn't a bed full of roses in Oman. He worked during the day and practiced at night. His hard work finally bore fruit when Shukla made his debut for Oman in 2024 against Qatar.

Vinayak Shukla living Asia Cup dream Following his debut for Oman, Shukla set his sights on the Asia Cup. A year later, Shukla's dream came true when Oman made their Asia Cup debut against Pakistan in Dubai. In his two matches so far, Shukla could only manage 22 runs but is excited to face India.

“I’ve played with Kuldeep Yadav back in India, so I hope we’ll meet soon. We grew up watching these players on TV all the time. I remember playing matches with Kuldeep bhai in Kanpur. Once he bowled to me and I hit him for four, and he said, ‘Oh, pretty good shot!’ There are some fond memories, and I’ll always cherish those,” Shukla added.

