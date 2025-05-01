Mehidy Hasan Miraz registers a unique record during second Test against Zimbabwe

Chattogram [Bangladesh], May 1 (ANI): All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz became just the third Bangladesh player and 39th overall in Test cricket to score a century and collect a five-wicket haul in the same match as the Asian side completed an impressive innings and 106-run triumph to level the two-game series with Zimbabwe, as per the ICC.

It was a stunning all-round performance from Mehidy, who struck his second Test century when amassing 104 during Bangladesh's first innings and then took advantage of a pitch that had plenty in it for spinners when picking up five Zimbabwe wickets to help his side clinch the win.

Mehidy, who joined former captain Shakib Al Hasan and all-rounder Sohag Gazi as Bangladesh players to have scored a century and registered a five-wicket haul in the same Test, played down the significance of his efforts after the match and instead paid tribute to his teammates for their role in the win.

"I am feeling good. We lost the first match, so we had to win this match. The boys were excited (for this match), the commitment...we played as a team. Credit goes to the bowlers. Taijul (Islam) supported me. Tanzim (Hasan Sakib) and Hasan Mahmud showed their character, and they gave us an opportunity to get a century. I have also played for so many years. We have a lot of senior players. We have good seniors in the team, and they keep supporting us on how to play in these conditions. They have lots of experience. If we play together, we are definitely a very good team," Mehidy said, as quoted by the ICC.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine was disappointed with the performance of his side, especially the efforts of the batting group after the top-order had made such a good start during the first innings.

Half-centuries from Sean Williams and Nick Welch had put Zimbabwe in a strong position at 177/2 after they won the toss and elected to bat first, but a flurry of quick wickets saw the side dismissed for just 227 as Bangladesh gained all the momentum.

"The first innings, we knew it was a really good wicket to bat on first. The first day, for a long period, we did a lot of things right but let it slip towards the end. 227 in the first innings, you are always behind the eight-ball. The way they (Bangladesh) batted, they batted us out of the game." Ervine said.

The one shining light for Zimbabwe was the performance of debutant Vincent Masekesa, with the spinner collecting a five-wicket haul in his first Test appearance in what was an eye-catching start to his international career.