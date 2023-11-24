‘Mai World Cup bhi jeetvaunga’, Netizens laud Rinku Singh for his T20 performance against Australia
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 42-ball 80 and an unbeaten cameo by Rinku Singh helped the hosts chase down an Indian best of 209 against Australia in a T20I thriller.
The World Cup concluded with a heartbreak for the Indian team last Sunday. However, the excitement continued in the smallest version of the cricket match as India unfolded a thrilling finish against its first T20I against Australia on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.
Another said, “Should build the team around Rinku Singh having released Gill which was a big mistake." “RINKU SINGH, THE FINISHER. 🔥India needed 1 from 1 ball & he smashed a six. What a player," the third user said.
“Rinku Singh bringing back our smiles!" the fourth user added.
“Rinku Singh in T20I International and IPL in 2023: Innings - 17 Runs - 571 Average - 63.44 Strike rate - 155.58 Rinku Singh, The Finisher, The ⭐..!!" one more person said.
